Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman: Madhuri Dixit gets the sweetest wish from husband Shriram Nene.

Madhuri Dixit is clocking another successful year around the sun as she celebrates her 55th birthday today. Needless to say, Madhuri is getting all the love and wishes from her fans on social media. Industry friends, too, have been sharing sweet messages for the Dhak Dhak girl. The sweetest wish came from Madhuri's husband Sriram Nene.

Taking to social media. Dr Nene shared a heartwarming photo with his partner and called her the 'most beautiful woman'. Dr Nene's wish for Madhuri Dixit read, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend! I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together."

Take a look:

Fans were quick to adore and chime in on Dr Nene's post. One fan commented, "This picture and the message is everything! Couple Goals and how! Truly, Madhuri Ma'am deserves nothing but the Best of everything that Life has to offer. Happiest Birthday Dear Ma'am!! Stay Blessed always..Keep Shining!"

Madhuri and Sriram Nene are doting parents to two sons. While their older son Arin Nene moved to US for his higher education, their younger son Ryan, 17, currently lives with them.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Netflix's The Fame Game.

