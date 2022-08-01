Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: 10 PICS that show the 'Jersey' actress' massive transformation

We cannot keep calm as it is Mrunal Thakur's 30th birthday today, on August 01. She is one of the most promising and talented actresses in Bollywood. Mrunal started her career as a TV actor with the 2012 serial Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan but she became a household name after her stint in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya. Then, she made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Super 30 co-starring Hrithik Roshan. After that, she worked in movies such as Batla House, Dhamaka, and Jersey. By looking at her journey, it is safe to say that it is quite impressive!

The Jersey actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her loved ones wait for her photos to come out in the public domain. The actress is also an ardent social media user and she shares a sneak peek into her life with her fans on Instagram quite often. Mrunal has transformed herself really well since she first entered showbiz. So, on her 30th birthday, we have curated the 10 best photos of Mrunal that capture her massive transformation. Let's have a look.

Mrunal was last seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was an official remake of the National Award Winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead. Next, Mrunal is all set for her Telugu debut with Sita Ramam. Hanu Raghavapudi has helmed the film starring Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The film will release on August 05. Apart from this, she has 'Gumrah' with Aditya Roy Kapoor and 'Pippa' opposite Ishaan Khattar.

