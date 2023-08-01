Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: 5 lesser-known facts about the Made in Heaven Season 2 star

The dynamic and talented actress Mrunal Thakur has managed to charm audiences worldwide with her exceptional performances. By showing her acting prowess in films like Love Sonia, Sita Ramam and Lust Stories 2, she is beginning to carve a niche for herself in the industry. A select few would be aware of her effortless transition from television dramas to Bollywood films. As the actress celebrates her 31st birthday today, it is time to dive deep into her life journey and present 5 lesser-known facts about Mrunal. Have a look:

1. Leaving college and early television career

Mrunal had known from an early age that she wanted to become an actress. She had her first break on television in 2012 opposite Mohit Sehgal in the Star Plus serial Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan. She was detained from KC College, Mumbai due to low attendance and therefore could not complete her graduation.

2. Big break with Ekta Kapoor and lesser known television appearances

Mrunal got her big break with Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Kumkum Bhagya in 2014. Her character Bulbul Arora Khanna quickly became popular and a household name. Mrunal had also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 with her then boyfriend writer Sharad Tripathi. She also acted in Indonesian serials Tuyul & Mbak Yul Reborn and Nadin, before she retired from television.

3. Marathi film debut and international acclaim with Love Sonia

Mrunal made her film debut in 2014 with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu, and also acted in another Marathi film Surajya. In her first Hindi project, Love Sonia, Mrunal was cast in the title role of a woman who fights against global human trafficking. She received huge critical acclaim and international accolades for her performance.

4. Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan and further films

Mrunal made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Vikas Bahl's biopic on Anand Kumar, Super 30, in which she portrayed Hrithik Roshan’s love interest. Since then, she has worked in a number of films like Batla House, Toofan, Dhamaka, Jersey, Gumraah and others. Her Telugu film debut in 2022 opposite Dulquer Salmaan in period romantic drama Sita Ramam proved to be a major breakthrough for her.

5. Mrunal’s love for Karan Johar

Mrunal had revealed that director Karan Johar has been one of her biggest supporters throughout her career and has always guided her. She also went on to work with him in the anthology horror film Ghost Stories for Netflix.

Advertisement

Here’s wishing Mrunal Thakur a fabulous birthday and continued success for the future.