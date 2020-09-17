Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Lata Mangeshkar sends good wishes to the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar posted a special wish on her Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today, i.e. on September 17, 2020. On this special occasion, many birthday wishes poured in for the PM from all over the world. Not only the politicians and citizens, people from the entertainment, sports and other industries are conveying their greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his special occasion. Now, the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted a special birthday wish for the PM.

Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar in Hindi first greeted PM Narendra Modi and addressed him as brother. The 90-year-old then wrote that she prays to the Almighty that all of Prime Minister’s wishes get fulfilled and concluded the post by writing that she also prays for his long life. Her tweet read as, “नमस्कार आदरणीय नरेंद्रभाई,आपको जन्मदिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ. ईश्वर आपको सदैव यशस्वी करें,आप दीर्घायु हो यही मेरी मंगलकामना. @narendramodi (Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, wish you a very happy birthday. God bless you always. I wish you a long life.)”

Have a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi:

Like PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar also celebrates her birthday in September. The singer is all set to turn 91 on September 28, 2020. Earlier, on the occasion of Rakhi, Lata Mangeshkar posted a special message for her brother PM Narendra Modi. However, today apart from Lata Mangeshkar, many other celebrities from Bollywood also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

