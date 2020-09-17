  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Lata Mangeshkar sends good wishes to the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar posted a special wish on her Twitter handle.
53179 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 01:32 pm
Lata Mangeshkar wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthdayHappy Birthday Narendra Modi: Lata Mangeshkar sends good wishes to the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today, i.e. on September 17, 2020. On this special occasion, many birthday wishes poured in for the PM from all over the world. Not only the politicians and citizens, people from the entertainment, sports and other industries are conveying their greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his special occasion. Now, the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted a special birthday wish for the PM.

Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar in Hindi first greeted PM Narendra Modi and addressed him as brother. The 90-year-old then wrote that she prays to the Almighty that all of Prime Minister’s wishes get fulfilled and concluded the post by writing that she also prays for his long life. Her tweet read as, “नमस्कार आदरणीय नरेंद्रभाई,आपको जन्मदिवस की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ. ईश्वर आपको सदैव यशस्वी करें,आप दीर्घायु हो यही मेरी मंगलकामना. @narendramodi (Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, wish you a very happy birthday. God bless you always. I wish you a long life.)”

Have a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi:

Like PM Modi, Lata Mangeshkar also celebrates her birthday in September. The singer is all set to turn 91 on September 28, 2020. Earlier, on the occasion of Rakhi, Lata Mangeshkar posted a special message for her brother PM Narendra Modi. However, today apart from Lata Mangeshkar, many other celebrities from Bollywood also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you

Credits :Lata Mangeshkar TwitterGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement