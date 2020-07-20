Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and other shower birthday love on veteran actor

As Naseeruddin Shah turned a year older today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media so wish the legendary actor.

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has been entertaining the audience for over four decades now. He has given us several memorable performances on the silver screen and has been an inspiration for his co-stars, young actors and the audience in more than one way. So, when the veteran actor turned 70 today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans from all over the world. Amid this, several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to send birthday love to the veteran actor.

Anil Kapoor, who made his debut with Naseeruddin Shah and Padmini Kolhapure starrer Woh 7 Din, shared a still with the senior actor from the movie. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy B’day to the actor whose contribution to my career is immense #NaseeruddinShah from doing Woh 7 Din to encouraging me to do my first regional Telugu film, thanks for making me realise that acting has no language & for being a great influence and inspiration for all actors!” On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar, who played Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter in Masoom, shared a still from the movie and a picture from their reunion and wrote, “Then n Now..Star-struck Wishing Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors of #india #NaseeruddinShah. Lots of love,regards n endless respect #actorslife #masoomtimes.”

Randeep Hooda also wished the veteran actor and shared a hilarious anecdote, saying "My nani was so convinced after watching #NaseeruddinShah in Mirch Masala, she said (‘Brother, he is an awful man, stay away from him’). It was probably my first lesson on conviction of a character.. from generations of actors inspired by you - happy 70th birthday Naseer bhai.”

Take a look at celebrity wishes for Naseeruddin Shah:

