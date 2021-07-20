Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: From Dirty Picture to ZNMD, 5 finest entertaining films of the veteran actor

Naseeruddin Shah turned 70 years old with an illustrious career in the world of films. Here are 5 of the greatest popular films of the actor.

One of the finest actors to have ever graced the silver screen, Naseeruddin Shah is celebrating his 70th birthday. Manoj Bajpayee in an interview with Film Companion spoke passionately about Naseeruddin Shah and called him the best actor he had ever seen. Naseeruddin has played a significant role in defining the grammar of acting in Hindi cinema for generations to come. He started his career with a film in 1975 called ‘Nishant’ where he played the role of Vishwam and earned tremendous acclaim for his natural acting talent. He had participated greatly in the parallel cinema movement along with Shyam Benegal and Om Puri. On his birthday, here’s looking at 5 of his finest entertaining films.

Dirty Picture (2011)

Vidya Balan stole the show with her incredible performance in the film. Though one of the casting revelations that came out of the venture was Naseeruddin Shah as a sleazy and flamboyant South Indian superstar Suryakanth. His performance and nuances absolutely took the cake as the film worked wonders at the box office as well. It was an incredibly unique role for the veteran actor and he did not seem to miss one beat.

A Wednesday (2008)

Naseeruddin Shah played the most complex character of a common man who goes out of his bounds one day and decides to do an extraordinary thing by holding the city hostage. His performance along with Anupam Kher turned out to be a phenomenally edgy experience for the audiences. Throughout the duration of the film, Naseer sat in one location and did all his scenes. He captivated the audience with his energy and conviction for the part.

Ishqiya (2010)

Director Abhishek Chaubey brought together an unusual combination of Arshad Warsi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vidya Balan in one film. Naseeruddin as Khalujan was extraordinarily nuanced. He broke the shackles of age-related stereotypes when it comes to romance and delivered a phenomenal performance that was a merge of many genres within one film.

Sarfarosh (1999)

Naseeruddin Shah played one of the complex characters of a prolific ghazal singer who has come from the neighboring country to perform in India and makes everybody his fan. The delicate nuances in his performance as a singer were overshadowed by his own transformation as a villain when he turns out to be a traitor. Few actors can manage to portray two very distinct personalities in one character.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Farhan Akhtar’s character Imran is in the quest to find his biological father who is an artist in Spain and goes by the name of Salman Habib. With an unusual encounter, Salman meets Imran. Naseeruddin Shah has only one scene in the film where he explains the reason for abandoning Imran and his father. To a character who was portrayed in a negative light before his entry into the film, Naseeruddin managed to make convincing points for the character’s deeds. A performance par excellence.

