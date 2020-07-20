Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Veteran actor's remarkable acts that made him a National Award winner thrice

[Today, on Naseeruddin Shah's birthday as the actor turns 70, we decided to take a look at his three award-winning performances. Check it out.

If Bollywood's veteran actors had to be listed down, Naseeruddin Shah would be one of the top artists to be named. The actor who celebrates his 70th birthday today began his full-time career as an actor in the '70s after graduating from the National School of Drama. Not just unconventional roles and remarkable performances, but Naseeruddin Shah also is known widely for his work in theatre and controversial statements he has made in the past. From calling Virat Kohli the worst behaved cricketer to asking fans not to watch his films if they watched 's, Naseerudding has unabashedly expressed his views.

However, his professional achievements have superceded these controversies. Naseeruddin has been hailed for his work in films like Masoom, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Sparsh, A Wednesday, Maqbool, Paar and Ijaazat among others. The exemplary actor has wowed us with many noteworthy performances. While in recent times, the actor has limited himself to theatre, he was last seen in The Tashkent Files and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi which premiered last year at the Mumbai Film Festival.

Today, as Naseeruddin Shah turns 70, we decided to take a look at his three award-winning performances which bagged him the National Award:

Sparsh

Directed by Sai Paranjpye, this 1980 film saw Naseeruddin and late actor Om Puri essay the characters as visually impaired men. Naseeruddin, opposite Shabana Azmi, put together a stellar act as a visually impaired principal of a blind school. From not letting his impairment come in the way to falling in love with Kavita played by Shabana, Naseeruddin gave a goosebump-worthy performance and rightly won the National Award for best actor that year.

Paar

Directed by Goutam Ghose, Naseeruddin came together with Shabana Azmi for this film as well which released in 1984. In Paar, the actors essayed the characters of a couple in a Bihar village who transport a herd of pigs through the waters of a swollen river. If there is one unforgettable scene from the film, then it is the 12-minute sequence in which they try to get these unruly pigs to the other side amidst choppy waters. Naseruddin's class act set him apart in his labourer avatar and reinforced the fact that he was indeed a fine actor. Not just a National Award, but Naseruddin also won the coveted Volpi Cup -- awarded to Best Actor/Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

Iqbal

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, this sports drama starred Naseeruddin as a legendary cricketer turned alcoholic who helps out a hearing and speech imapaired youngster to fulfill his cricket dreams. As a supporting role, Naseeruddin Shah ends up becoming Iqbal's, played by Shreyas Talpade, cricket coach. The film is a coming of age drama and Naseeruddin was one of the many highlights of the film. His performance was applaud-worthy and won him a National Award for Best Actor in Supporting Role.

Which is your favourite performance of Naseeruddin Shah till date? Let us know in the comments below.

Here's wishing the extremely talented Naseeruddin Shah a very Happy Birthday!

