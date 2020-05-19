Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Dev D to Munna Bhai, lesser known roles of the actor that are truly a gem

Today, as Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates his 46th birthday, we decided to take a look at his lesser known roles that slowly and steadily put him under the spotlight.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a mark for himself and truly lived the rags to riches journey. Considered as one of the finest actors in India, Nawazuddin has not only cemented himself as one of the top actors, but also made a mark for himself in Hollywood. With many films and two web series going international and being premiered at film festivals, Nawazuddin has made sure that he is here to stay and will continue to entertain with us different character.

Today, as the actor celebrates his 46th birthday, we decided to take a look at Nawazuddin's lesser known roles that slowly and steadily put him under the spotlight and made him the star he is today. Check it out:

Sarfarosh

Nawazuddin began his Bollywood journey with a small part in starrer Sarfarosh in 1999. A fresh NSD graduate, Nawaaz played the role of a local criminal who is arrested and interrogated after a raid at Victoria House in the film. Even in the small role, Nawaaz kept it real as he teared up and pleaded to the cop.

Dev D

Yes, the talented actor played an extremely small role but a memorable one in Anurag Kashyap's film. One of the most famous songs from the film was 'Emotional Atyachar' and Nawazuddin was one of the two main singers that featured in the song. A section of netizens found out about the same a few years ago and 'I was today years old' memes quickly started doing the rounds.

The Bypass

A 2003 silent short film featuring Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin and Sundar Dan Detha, the film went international. Nawazuddin played the role of a villager who lived near the bypass and often mugged, killed travellers for a living. With a run time of 17 minutes, the film did the festival rounds and was shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Aubagne Film Festival. Irrfan and Nawaaz as always are a treat to watch.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Another lesser known role of Nawazuddin's which was discovered years later was in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Nawaz starred as the pickpocketer in the film's first few scenes who is then brought to Munna Bhai's hospital by his parents. Netizens couldn't help but express their shock and awe when Nawaz's small role was pointed out on social media.

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

This film starring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia in leading roles, saw Nawazuddin intimidating the two with a small role. As Ponappa's brother, Nawaz's acting as a drug addict was not only convincing but his death also added some much unexpected drama to the film.

Which lesser known role of Nawazzudin Siddiqui is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Here's wishing Nawazuddin Siddiqui a very happy birthday.

