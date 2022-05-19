Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Kahaani to Sacred Games, 8 best performances by the brilliant actor

It is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday! The legendary actor turns 48 today. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a name for himself and has really loved the 'rags to riches' story. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, regarded as one of India's best performers, has not only established himself as one of the best, but has also earned a name for himself in Hollywood. Nawazuddin has proven that he is here to stay. An alumnus of National School of Drama, Nawazuddin is a gem for Bollywood. He has proved his mettle and versatility in many ways. Here are some of his greatest works.

Kahaani

Till date, Kahaani is one of the best movies Bollywood ever delivered. While we have all appreciated Vidya’s performance time and again, Nawazuddin’s arrogant and hot-tempered police officer contributed greatly to the movie’s success.

Manto

One of the more complex movie, Nawazuddin breathed life into the multilayered character of Manto with perfection.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

It seems Nawazuddin has a special liking for reporter roles! Playing the role of a good-natured Pakistani reporter came just naturally to him.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Faizal Khan was the heart and soul of this brilliant movie and of course, we have only Nawaz to thank for it.

Sacred Games

One of the first extremely successful Indian Netflix web series, Ganesh Gaitonde’s character kept you biting your nails till the last episode.

The Lunchbox

Nawazuddin is an extremely versatile actor. He can play a role of a mafia leader one day and the role of a gullible office worker the next day. For the lunchbox, we found him playing the latter with his character Shaikh.

Peepli [Live]

Nawazuddin brilliantly essayed the role of an empathetic local reporter in this brilliant movie.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

This man can do anything and everything with perfection. This documentary was inspired by the real-life story of Dashrath Manjhi, played by Nawazuddin. Of course, Nawazuddin did absolutely justice to the role.

