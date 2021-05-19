Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Manto to Manjhi, 5 times the actor nailed embodying real life characters

On Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 47th birthday, we have jotted down five times the actor did justice to his characters which were based on real life. Take a look.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has garnered the love and attention of movie-goers ever since he stepped foot in the Bollywood industry. Over the years, the actor has gained popularity amongst the masses for his exceptional acting skills. He has impressed audiences not just in India but also abroad, making him one of the finest actors in the country. From light-hearted comedies to gruesome and hard-hitting storylines, Nawazuddin has taken over the big screen in diverse roles and continues to bring justice to each character.

While the actor is known for his incredible fictional roles, he has also embodied real-life people in movies and done justice to each character. The actor continues to entertain and amaze us with his tremendous on-screen presence. On his 47th birthday, we have jotted down how the star has nailed playing real-life characters in 5 movies. Take a look:

Balasaheb Thackeray

Sanjay Raut’s Thackeray is based on the life of late Balasaheb Thackeray. On playing the powerful political figure on the big screen, Nawazuddin called it a "lifetime experience”. Initially, the actor was scared of not doing justice to the character; however, he certainly amazed viewers with his engaging dialogue delivery.

Saadat Hasan Manto

Nandita Das’s biopic ‘Manto’ shows Nawazuddin essaying the role of the renowned writer Saadat Hasan Manto. In the movie, we see how the actor perfectly recreated the writer’s character and his experiences during the partition in 1947.

Dashrath Manjhi

Ketan Mehta’s Manjhi-The Mountain Man was admittedly Nawazuddin’s most difficult role he had played. The star was showered with compliments for his spot-on performance as a hardworking and dedicated labourer.

Chand Nawab

Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan shows Nawazuddin playing the role of the iconic Pakistani journalist of the same name who went viral for his quirky reporting skills. In the film, we see the actor imitating his mannerisms with utmost ease.

Shaikh

In Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin played the supporting role of Irrfan Khan’s co-worker. Speaking of the film, the actor had shared that the hilarious character he played was inspired by his flatmate.

Also Read| Nawazuddin Siddiqui on wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice: Our children should not suffer because of us

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×