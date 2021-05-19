Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Riteish Deshmukh, Kubbra Sait, Manoj Bajpayee & others wish the actor

Celebrities wish Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his birthday. They shared pictures and also wrote long posts for him.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned a year older today. The actor, who has made a special place in the hearts of people, is celebrating his birthday. Wishes from all corners are pouring in for him. Fans are sharing his iconic role pictures to wish him. Internet is flooded with wishes for him. Even celebrities also took to their social handle and extended wishes for the talented actor. Known as the powerhouse of acting, the actor has given some iconic characters on screen like Gangs of Wasseypur.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of him on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy Birthday @Nawazuddin_S bhai, keep inspiring us with your work. Wishing you a great one- may god bless you with love, health, and happiness. #Happybirthdaynawazuddin.” Actress Kubbra Sait wished the actor on her official Instagram handle. She also shared his picture. Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Happy birthday @Nawazuddin_S Khush raho !!!!! Jaldi milo !!!” The Manjhi actor made his acting debut with Sarfarosh which was released in 1999. But he found his breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur series.

His co-actor Jatin Sarna also wished him on his Instagram. Fans are also dropping comments and writing, “Happy Birthday to the finest actor of Indian Cinema.”

On the work front, he will be next seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma in the lead role. He will also appear in the upcoming American-Indian-Bangladeshi film titled No Land's Man.

