Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Ranbir-Alia-Riddhima's friend & 4 more reasons why she's the most awesome Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, on the 8th of July. She established herself among the most noted actresses of the Hindi film industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a very young age, and then unabashedly left it all to prioritize her personal life and family with husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor, and their two children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Years later, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback to the silver screen with a minor role in Love Aaj Kal in 2009. She then also appeared in Do Dooni Chaar in 2010, where she shared screen space with Mr. Kapoor. She also featured in Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam, and was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

Apart from acting in showbiz, and being a reality television judge, Neetu Kapoor is also quite active on social media. She regularly posts photos and videos, treating fans to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. From supporting and rooting for her children Ranbir, Riddhima, and bahu Alia, to rocking trends on the ‘gram, she does it all.

On her birthday today, let’s look at 5 reasons why Neetu Kapoor is the most awesome Kapoor!

Cheerleading for Ranbir, Alia, and Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor never misses any chance to cheer for, root for, and support her children. From sharing Ranbir’s song in Shamshera, to promoting Ranbir and Alia’s film Brahmastra on her Instagram, she does it all. She also never forgets to wish them on their important days: from birthdays, to anniversaries.

Nailing the Instagram trends

Neetu Kapoor loves to keep up with the Instagram trends! Check out this video below where she hopped on to a dancing trend with Manish Malhotra and Riddhima.

Always a blast on sets

Neetu Kapoor always has a blast on sets. Here, she is seen nailing the hook step of The Punjabbaan Song, from JugJugg Jeeyo on Dance Deewane Juniors set with Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, and Marji Pestonji.

Selfie queen

The actress loves to document her moments with her loved ones on social media, as she clicks and shares selfies. Take, for instance, this photo where she can be seen with her ‘jaane jigar’ Ranbir during an ad shoot.

Neetu Kapoor’s fun interactions with the paps

Neetu Kapoor is the paparazzi’s delight and they are often seen interacting with each other. Recently, on Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, the paparazzi asked her about her ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law) Alia Bhatt. To which, she replied and said: "Woh bohot khushal mangal hai, she is very happy." Neetu's humble reply won the hearts of her fans and they showered love in the comments section. A user wrote: "The most humble person." Another user commented: "Neetu mam is too good she is looking fabulous no one can compete in this age."

Team Pinkvilla wishes Neetu Kapoor a very warm and happy birthday.

