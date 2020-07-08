Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: Shaheen Bhatt, Manish Malhotra & others shower birthday love on veteran actress

As Neetu Kapoor turned a year older today, celebs like Shaheen Bhatt, Manish Malhotra etc penned sweet messages for the renowned actress on her special day

is one of the most gorgeous actresses Bollywood ever had. The diva has managed to win a million of hearts with her bubbliness, vivacity and panache. It was always a delight to watch her on the silver screen. Besides, Neetu’s love story with also became the talk of the town and the couple never failed to give serious relationship goals to millennials. Needless to say, the yesteryear actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, when Neetu turned a year older today, it was expected that she will be inundated with best wishes from fans on social media.

In fact, several celebrities also took to social media to shower birthday love on Neetu Kapoor. ’s sister Shaheen Bhatt shared a monochromatic picture of herself with Neetu, mommy Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the Raazi actress as she wishes on the veteran actress on her special day. She wrote, Happy Birthday @neetu54. I’m forever in awe of your courage and strength. We love you” followed by a heart emoticon.

On the other hand, ace designer Manish Malhotra also shared a beautiful picture with Neetu and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday @neetu54 stay this wonderful always one of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and specially the ones with Rishiji are my all time favourites.”

This isn’t all. As Riddhima shared a picture with mommy Neetu from her birthday eve celebration, several celebs wished her in the comment section. Sikander Kher wrote, “Happy birthday to you @neetu54”. Ayesha Shroff also commented “Happy birthday Neetu ji @neetu54” with heart emoticons.”

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×