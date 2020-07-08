Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: When actress and late actor Rishi Kapoor won hearts with these 5 hit songs

Today, as Neetu Kapoor celebrates her 62nd birthday, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and indulge in some hit songs by the evergreen onscreen couple Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

is one of the few actresses from back in the day that enjoys a social media fan following like the current crop. From her selfies to pictures with her family, Neetu enjoys a fan following of more than a million. The yesteryear actress starred in scores of hit films back in the day and some even more famous songs that were a sensation. Neetu Kapoor along with late actor, husband ruled the charts and their onscreen chemistry won the audiences over. This resulted in some foot-tapping numbers going on to achieve super hit status. Her songs particularly with Rishi Kapoor became a massive hit.

Today, as the actress celebrates her 62nd birthday, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and indulge in some hit songs by the evergreen onscreen couple Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.

Here's a look at their five super hit songs from back in the day:

Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge

These two songs from the 1975 film Khel Khel Mein instantly caught the attention of the young and old alike. With Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's magical voice and RD Burman's composition, the songs were a huge hit and loved by millions. Neetu and Rishi's chemistry is hard to forget. Safe to say, none of the remakes will ever live up to the original.

Hum Ne Tumko Dekha

Another popular song from the same film was Hum Ne Tumko Dekha which featured the stylish Rishi Kapoor strumming his guitar and wooing a hesitant Neetu Kapoor to shake a leg with him on stage. The lyrics of the song are loved by millions and Rishi and Neetu's dance act attained quite a lot of success.

Tere Chehre Se Nazar

After dishing out these famous and groovy numbers, Neetu and Rishi starred on Kabhie Kabhie in 1976 and floored the audiences with their act in this romantic drama. This song particularly became quite the rage. Another one by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, 'Tere Chehre Se Nazar' saw the actors falling in love amidst the snow clad mountains and made it a dreamy affair on the big screen.

Parda Hai Parda

This was probably the lowest on Neetu and Rishi's chemistry meter, since they sat opposite each other in this Qawwaali rendition. But their fleeting eye glances and reactions, made this song another huge success among the audiences. The song was from Amar, Akbar Anthony which took the box office by storm in 1977.

Here's Wishing Neetu Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

