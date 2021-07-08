Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: When actress said her 'greatest moment' was to be known as Ranbir Kapoor's mum

Today, as Neetu Kapoor turns 63 we go down memory lane and look back on the times she fondly spoke about her son Rishi Kapoor and what it means to return to the silver screen after almost 8-9 years.

has entertained the audiences for decades. First, as a child artist and then as a young actor who bagged several big banner films. She worked alongside co-stars like her late husband , Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and Vinod Khanna among others. The actress has delivered commercially hit films at the box office and later quit acting in the 80s to be with her kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and .

Today, Neetu Kapoor turns 63 and the birthday girl's impressive filmography includes films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Doosra Aadmi, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Do Dooni Chaar in the 2000s. While Neetu has always been a massive fan of cinema and films have been her first love, the actress' proud moment comes when she's recognised as Ranbir Kapoor's mum.

In a throwback interview with CNBC-TV18, Neetu had once revealed that being known as Ranbir's mum is the greatest moment. Taking you back in time, Neetu Kapoor was once asked in a pop quiz what would she do if the traffic police caught her and the actress' reply was, "I would tell them, please let me go I'm Ranbir Kapoor's mom."

Replying to this hilarious quote, Neetu said, "That's what they know me as today. You know so many people come to me and say, 'She's Ranbir's mother'. Hello? Even I've done something."

However, she added, "I feel so proud to be known as Ranbir's mother. It is a great feeling. I think it is the greatest moment for a parent to be known as their father or mother -- like Ranbir's mom."

Neetu Kapoor will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after her 2013 film Besharam which saw her onscreen with Rishi and Ranbir. This time, she will star opposite Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also includes and Kiara Advani.

Speaking about returning to acting after her husband's demise, Neetu told Filmfare, "When I did those 70-80 movies, I was very young and my mother used to accompany me. And then I did those two movies with my husband. For me to come in Jug Jugg Jeeyo took a lot because for the first time I was alone and I didn’t have anyone with me. It was quite an experience."

She added, "Also, my husband had passed away recently, so I was a bit shaken up inside but I needed something to make me feel stronger. I was very anxious initially, but gradually you become used to it and everybody made me feel good on the sets. Anil Kapoor was so lovely, the director was lovely (Raj Mehta), Kiara (Advani), Varun (Dhawan), everyone was so beautiful. So, I relaxed after a few days, but I felt a bit anxious that’s it. But I am glad I did it."

We're glad too that we will soon get to see Neetu Kapoor on the big screen. Here's wishing her a very happy birthday!

