Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: 5 moments that prove actress is a master talk show host

Neha Dhupia clocks another year, as she turns 41, today. In her career, Dhupia has donned multiple hats – that of a beauty queen, model, actress, reality show leader, and not too recently, a talk show host! On her birthday, we are looking at five such moments that prove Neha is a master talk show host.

In 2016, Neha launched her celebrity chat show, ‘No Filter Neha’ on the music streaming app, Jio Saavn. Her show has been graced by the top stars of the entertainment and sports world, including the likes of , , Ayushmann Khurrana, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Sourav Ganguly and Kapil Dev, among others. Last year, she hosted the 5th season of the show, which was an ‘At Home Edition’, due to COVID. Apart from No Filter Neha, the former Femina Miss India has also hosted three seasons of ‘BFFs with Vogue’, another talk show, where the biggest names in Bollywood get candid with their juicy gossips and confessions.

Let us look at five spicy, juicy, and fun moments from these shows, when Neha proved her mettle as a talk show host.

1. When Neha hosted the most fun episode with the best in the business - himself

It’s difficult to beat KJo when it comes to hosting Bollywood celebs and getting them to spill the juiciest of gossips and confessions. After all, he has set a bar with his popular show, Koffee With Karan. In fact, by her own admission, Neha was once nervous about hosting the filmmaker. But she did a fabulous job at getting Karan to loosen up and having a blast of a BFFs with Vogue episode with him and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

2. When Neha was a total sport and stripped for ’s fiery answers!

Yes, you read that right! Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone graced the couch on BFFs with Vogue in the second season of the show. Neha successfully brought out the fun and fiery sides of both the Padukone sisters. During a game session called ‘Say it or strip it’, Neha was so impressed by the sisters’ bold answers that she sportingly took off her jacket, heels, bracelets, watch, and even – her false eyelashes.

3. When Neha sported a poker face at the juiciest of revelations

In a chat with The Quint, Neha shared that the one thing she has learned as a host is to keep a straight face even when celebs make the boldest or juiciest statements so that they don’t second guess their statements. Neha has sported a poker face several times on the show, like when Rani Mukerji revealed she would not want to work with Anurag Kashyap again.

4. When Neha brought out the most candid sides to celebs

A good host always makes their guest feel comfortable even if there are ten cameras rolling on their faces. Watching or listening to Neha’s shows reveals that she sure does possess this skill. For instance, in an episode featuring and wife Mira Rajput, the latter was openly dishing on her sex life, and it only happens when the guest gets candid!

5. When Neha hosted No Filter from home

In a chat with The Indian Express, Neha revealed that she is not a fan of the work-from-home culture. However, she did an absolutely fabulous job at balancing and separating her personal and professional lives when she hosted the latest season of No Filter Neha from her home, and that too with a toddler around. It must have been a challenge for sure, but Neha’s episodes were not affected in any way.

These instances go on to prove Neha’s mettle as a talk show host. On that note, we wish her a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: PIC: Angad Bedi surprises ‘love’ Neha Dhupia with sweet treat on her birthday; Don’t miss actress’ reaction