Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and more shower birthday wishes

Neha Dhupia turned 43 on August 27. She is one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry and is known for being opinionated and strong-headed. On her special day, the actress has been showered with warm birthday wishes from fans and followers on social media. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media accounts to wish Neha on her birthday.

Bollywood celebrities wish Neha Dhupia on her 43rd birthday

Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and others wished Neha Dhupia on her 43rd birthday. Let's take a quick look at the birthday wishes. Neha reshared wishes on her Instagram Stories.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Neha on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Neha! Wishing you love and light always." Neha also reshared the message on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a picture with Neha Dhupia on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Neha to many more discussssionssss... love you... have a fabulous one.

Soha Ali Khan shared some glimpses with Neha and wished the actress a 'happy birthday.'

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy birthday @nehadhupia. Here's to another fantastic year ahead."

Indian actress Sharvari Wagh also shared a picture with Neha and captioned, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyy @nehadhupia There's no one liek you! Love you lots."

Malaika Arora also wished Neha on her 43rd birthday. Have a look:

Wishing Neha, Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday to this brave, amazing woman! One who stands tall and shines her light every day."

Katrina Kaif wished Neha and wrote, "Happy Birthday To This Bright Beauty @nehadhupia."

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora also wished Neha Dhupia on her 43rd birthday. Take a look:

