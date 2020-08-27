Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: From Miss India to being a mom, here's how the actress serves as a role model

As Neha Dhupia turns a year older today, we look back at her amazing journey from winning the Miss India pageant to navigating her life as a mom. Read on for further details.

Neha Dhupia continues to be an instrumental part of Bollywood. The actress who began her journey in Hindi cinema back in 2003 has come a long way now. However, we bet she has not lost her charm yet. Most importantly, Neha’s work isn’t limited only to movies now as she has experimented with other genres like reality television and talk shows too. The diva has never failed to impress us in terms of her acting skills, dance, or style statements.

This amazing lady turns a year older today and on the special occasion, we look back at the amazing journey of Neha Dhupia from being crowned Miss India to her journey in Bollywood and eventual developments in her career. There is no denying this fact that she serves as a role model for everyone. So, here’s wishing her a very happy birthday and without further ado, let us dive in then!

Miss India Pageant

Neha Dhupia participated in the Femina Miss India pageant back in 2002. Post that, the stunning diva was crowned Miss India. She was also among the top 10 contestants of the Miss Universe 2002 pageant that was held in Puerto Rico back then.

Bollywood debut

Very few people are aware of the fact that Neha wanted to pursue a career in Indian Foreign Service. However, she changed her mind and turned to acting. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2003 with the movie titled Qayamat: City Under Threat.

Movie career:

Although Neha made her debut in 2003, she rose to fame post her stint in the 2004 movie Julie. That was followed by various commercial successes that include Kya Kool Hai Hum, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Singh is Kinng, and others. In the later part of her career, Neha has played pivotal roles in multiple movies like Ungli, Tumhari Sulu, Helicopter Eela, and others.

Television and podcast

Neha Dhupia has been an inevitable part of the world of television too. Very few people are aware of the fact that she acted in a TV show Rajdhani in 1999 that also featured Randeep Hooda. The two of them collaborated for the movie Ungli almost 15 years later. The actress, however, is known for her association with reality shows. She has served as one of the gang leaders of the youth-based reality shows Roadies. And well, her journey does not stop here! Neha’s podcast #NoFilterNeha has a huge audience base and words are that she is planning to expand it into a web series too!

Love life, marriage, and aftermath

The stunning diva began dating Angad Bedi a few years back post which the two of them tied the knot two years back in 2018. They are now the doting parents of a daughter named Mehr. The diva who has played numerous roles in her life including a supermodel, actress, talk show host, and judge has now added yet another feather to her cap and that is being a supermom.

