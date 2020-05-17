Happy Birthday Nushrat Bharucha: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Dream Girl, 5 times the actress stole our hearts

Today, as Nushrat Bharucha rings in her 35th birthday, we would like to list down the 5 different characters she has portrayed so far that made us fall in love with her.

Nushrat Bharucha made her acting debut with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa and then in the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha. Both the films failed to do well at the box office. Her next release was Dibakar Banerjee's suspense film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and was screened at the 2010 London Indian Film Festival and the Munich International Film Festival. n 2011, she appeared in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan. Though Pyaar Ka Punchnama was loved by many, Nushrat gained fame and popularity in the sequel of the film which was released in the year 2015.

The actress came to be known as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl and her chemistry with Kartik was loved by all. In 2018, Bharucha reunited with Aaryan and Nijjar in Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety proved to be a blockbuster and it emerged as one of her most successful as well. Last Nushrat was seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and in a special song Peeyo Datt Ke in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan opposite . The actress has a great line up of films in the coming year and will be seen portraying varied roles.

1. Shruti in Love Sex Aur Dhokha:

The movie directed by Dibakar Banerjee has three separate but interlinked stories where hidden cameras capture the honour killing of a couple in love, an MMS scandal wreaking havoc in a woman's life and a shocking incident where a woman becomes a casting couch victim. Nushrat portrays the role of Shruti a young girl whom Rahul (Anshuman Jha) chooses for the leading role of his low budget film. From Love, Sex, Dhokha, Nushart featured in the first part Love (Titled Superhit Pyaar) in the film. Her acting was appreciated by all in the film. She played her character with much dedication and honesty.

2. Neha in Pyaar Ka Punchnama:

Nushrat portrayed the role of Neha who falls in love with Rajat (Kartik) and the two move in together in a flat. Neha is an over-possessive dominating girlfriend, who wants Rajat to spend the entire time with her and live according to her. From betraying a match with his friends to their bar-hopping, Rajat gets frustrated with Neha's tantrums but eventually, they makeup but soon after, further problems arise between them. Rajat becomes so frustrated that he walks out on Neha, telling her that she is 'not worthy' of him. Nushrat portrayed Neha's character with so much ease. She was the perfect choice made by the makers. From being a perfect 'bitch' to a loving and over-possessive girlfriend, Nushrat made many fall in love with her character.

3. Ruchika Khanna in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2:

Nushrat portrayed the role of Ruchika in this comedy-drama. She falls in love with Gogo (Kartik), however, love gets lost in a while. Gogo disapproves of the proximity between Chiku and Sunny, her best friend. After some time, Gogo finds out that Chiku always badmouths about him with her friends and he leaves her. Nushrat did a fantastic job as Ruchika in the film playing a loving cute but someone who easily gets manipulated by her friends. Nushrat gained a lot of fame and popularity with this film. She even came to be recognised as the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' girl. Her acting in the film made fans go gaga over her.

4. Sweety Sharma in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety:

Nushrat portrayed the role of Sweety who is extremely caring, sensitive, and clever and is seemingly the 'ideal partner' for Sonu's (Kartik) friend Titu (Sunny Singh). Nushrat as Sweety was just amazing. Her character switch from being a caring ad sensitive girl to being a dominating, possessive girl left everyone surprised. Sweety and Sonu's love and hate relationship and their possessiveness towards Titu made the audience go gaga over the trio. Directed and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, the movie was declared a blockbuster at the box office. The movie became Bharucha's first release to enter the 100 Crore Club.

5. Mahi Rajput in Dream Girl:

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie revolves around Karamveer (Ayushmann) who gets a job at a call center due to his ability to talk in a woman's voice. He garners a big fan following but soon gets in trouble with his overzealous clients. Mahi is Karamveer's love interest who is unaware of his job. But when she finds out about it, instead of leaving him she feels proud of him and accepts him with all her love. Though Nushrat did not have much role as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, she portrayed the role of Mahi beautifully.

