Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: Dil Chori to Deedar De; 5 times she set the stage on fire with her moves

Nushrratt Bharuccha has turned a year older today. Celebrities and fans everyone is wishing the actress on her special day. On this day, we have listed a list of songs in which she proved her dancing skills.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for playing powerful characters, is celebrating her birthday today. She has managed to put up varied performances in a space of quite a few years. She started her Bollywood career with the film Jai Santoshi Maa. She managed to mark her presence alongside debutant Rajkummar Rao in Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha.’ Her role was highly appreciated and she garnered a lot of praises for her brilliant performance. And today she has come a long way in her career.

The actress started her career from television and was seen in Zee TV’s ‘Kittie Party’ serial in 2002. And then came in her life Pyaar ka Punchnama, which made her a household name. In the film, she was seen opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. However, apart from acting, she is also known for her dance. Right from the song Dil Chori to Deedar De, the actress has proved her dancing skills. All the songs are still popular among the masses. And today on her birthday, let's take a look at the top five songs

Saiyaan Ji

Nushrratt's first single dance video, Saiyaan Ji ft. Honey Singh has been a huge chartbuster and was loved by the audiences. The song got the hit pairing of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt another run at a project and it resulted in one of the most hit songs in recent memory. Nushrratt donned multiple outfits over the course of song while she danced her way into the audiences heart.

Chhote Chhote Peg

This song from Sonu Ki Tittu Ke Sweety surely makes it to everyone's playlist. Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with this song and it marked the first time when he and Nushrratt came together for a project. Nushrratt arrived at the scene with this wonderful track and the movie also became her first 100 crore film.

Gat Gat

With the movie Dream Girl, Nushrratt took on yet another exciting role. The movie also went on to win millions of hearts at the box-office and also minted more than 100 crores. This Punjabi track Gat Gat from Dream Girl was the perfect mood setter. Music given by Meet Bros and sung by Meet Bros Ft. Jass Zaildar & Khushboo Grewal, it features Nushrratt Bharuccha and giving a power-packed performance in two-piece green attire.

Dil Chori

Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya makes to the list as second song from the movie Sonu Ki Tittu Ke Sweety. The song features second collaboration of Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt's pair. The foot-tapping dance number features Nushrratt Bharuccha delivering a power-packed performance in a lovely read saree.

Deedar De

Making the from the movie Chhalaang, Deedar De was again a very hit song paired with great dance moves from Nushrratt. Wearing a golden lehenga Nushrratt was simply too hot to handle in this song. Her dance moves were way to good and the recreated version of the song got elevated due to her electrical performance. In the same movie Nushrratt also had another hit song named Care Ni Karda which was of a totally different genre as compared to the former but the actress played her part with perfection as she did justice to both the songs with this one being a hot number.

