Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: Here’s what encouraged the actress to change the spelling of her name

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates her birthday today. Here’s why the actress changed the spelling of her name after spending a few years in showbiz.

Coming from the small town of Allahabad (Prayagraj), Nushrratt Bharuccha has made her mark in Bollywood in the last decade. Nushrratt started her career in 2010 with an experimental film alongside debutant Rajkumar Rao in Dibakar Banerjee directorial Love Sex Aur Dhokha playing a character called Shruti Dhaiya and garnering praise for her performance. Though the big breakthrough happened in 2011 with Luv Ranjan directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama alongside Kartik Aaryan playing a rather unlikeable stereotypical mess of a woman. The film was a sleeper superhit and the entire cast including Kartik & Nushrratt got a lot of hype from the fans.

In 2015, she came back for the sequel in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which again turned out to be a blockbuster but the nationwide breakthrough occurred in 2018 for both Kartik and Nushrratt with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Nushrratt portrayed the character of a woman who is trying to outsmart her would-be-husband, his friend, and her in-laws. Nushrratt became a household name and the career was rising atop but in 2020 she took the decision to change the name. Speaking to Hindustan Times about it last year she said, “This was not because life was great and I wanted it to be better. I always wanted to get a consultation for my name for a very long time."

Further, she spoke about her belief in numerology she said, “I met a numerologist and they explained the science to me. I believe a lot in-universe and how it works via energies and vibrations. They explained to me about the potential of the new spelling of my name and I did it." Nushrratt was seen in a blockbuster called Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana, who has changed her name based on numerology. She has three films in the line-up including Hurdang, Chhorii, and Ram Setu.

Credits :Hindustan Times

