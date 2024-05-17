Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: When actress' family thought acting is her 'hobby' and she 'will be done' in 2 months

Today, Nushrratt Bharuccha is known as one of the talented stars of B-town who has many hit films in her kitty. After working in the TV industry, she made her acting debut in 2006.

As she turned a year older on May 17, we take a look at how she worked hard to realize her dream even when her family thought acting was a hobby for her.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s family once thought she would quit acting

Nushrratt Bharuccha became a known name after her stint in films like Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In her career spanning years, she has created an impressive filmography that boasts of films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. But did you know her family once thought acting was merely a hobby for her and she would quit it in two months?

In an earlier interview with PTI, the actress looked back at her journey in the industry and opened up about her family's reaction to her decision to be an actor. She told the agency that she dreamt a dream which she doesn't think anybody in her situation would have dreamt for so long.

Revealing her family’s reaction to her aspiring to become an actor, the Dream Girl actress said, “Everybody in my family thought it (acting) is a hobby and I will be done with it in two months and I will do something else. I don't know what exactly was that one thing that kept me going. It feels this is what I was meant to do and it does give me a lot of joy.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about dealing with setbacks and failures and said that she doesn’t come from a film family. “I don't have connections. I did films that were majorly male-centric. I have had my share of setbacks and dealt with it,” the actress stated.

She further added that everybody has their own set of journeys and obstacles. “First, the problem is one doesn't get the scripts and roles they like to do. They wait and settle for the ones that are offered and are best. Then when one becomes successful then (also) it is like 'What to do next?' So that struggle is there,” Chhorii star concluded.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Chhorii 2.

