Happy Birthday Pankaj Kapur: Jahangir Khan to Jamwal, senior actor's iconic characters that are unforgettable

As Pankaj Kapur turns a year older, we would like to list down 5 recent characters played by the iconic actor that no one besides Mr. Kapur could portray with ease.

A theatre actor, film actor, television actor, film director and the father of Bollywood’s young stylish superstar , Pankaj Kapur has a very memorable and celebrated career. From playing Abba ji in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool to playing a father, Bipin Arora in the 2015 entertainer Shaandaar, Pankaj Kapur has played a vast variety of roles in his very long career. He started out in films with Shyam Benegal’s Arohan in 1982 and then played Secretary Pyarelal in the Richard Attenborough directorial Gandhi.

Thereafter he appeared in a string of art films that came under the parallel cinema category, with leading art film directors, starting with Shyam Benegal's Mandi in 1983 and Kundan Shah's comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro again in the same year. This was followed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza satirical Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho! in the year 1984, Mrinal Sen's Khandhar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's suspense thriller Khamosh in 1985. In 1986, he switched to television, with the role of Karamchand jasoos in the detective-comedy, Karamchand. His first National Film Award came with the 1989 film, Raakh, which also starred . In November 2019, Kapur made his literature debut with his novella 'Dopehri', which he had written in 1992.

Today, as Pankaj Kapur turns a year older, we at Pinkvilla would like to list down 5 recent characters played by the iconic actor that will always be fresh in our minds:

1. Jahangir Khan aka Abbaji (Maqbool,2003)

This Vishal Bhardwaj directorial and adaptation of William Shakespeare’s renown Macbeth had Irrfan Khan, , Pankaj Kapur and Masumeh Makhija in the lead roles. Mr. Kapur played Jahangir Khan a very powerful underworld don based on the character King Duncan from the Shakespearean drama Maqbool is based on. Pankaj Kapur played the role with ease and perfection. His role gave the much-needed gravitas and seriousness to this crime drama. Abbaji remains one of the most memorable characters from his career and the film which is known as one of the best Shakespearean adaptations of Bollywood and Indian cinema.

2. Jamwal (Dus, 2005)

This action thriller had a spectacular star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suneil Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, , Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza and Esha Deol in lead roles. Pankaj Kapur plays Jamwal, a terrorist who plots a terrorist attack and the Indian Special Investigation team is up to stop his attacks. Mr. Kapur’s antagonist act surely was very effective in the movie. His role as a smart terrorist worked in every way and found its way to the audience and critic’s positive responses. His role as Jamwal had the perfect amount of villainy and dept for the audience to root for his character. Mr. Kapur nailed the villainous act and thus adding to this action thriller’s entertainment.

3. Harry Mandola (Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, 2013)

Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola is a satirical dark comedy with Imran Khan, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Pankaj Kapur’s character is a wealthy businessman who wants to turn his village into an economic zone. His portrayal of a cynical and shrewd businessman and a single father to the very bold and eccentric Bijlee is played to perfection. The humour is very well structured and his comic timing is impeccably shown. We tend to root for his character inspite of him being on the negative side most of the time. Pankaj Kapoor elevates the movie in a very well direction making Matru one of the memorable and best characters of his career.

4. Don Pedro Cleto Collaco (Finding Fanny, 2014)

Finding Fanny is a satirical road comedy directed by Homi Adajania and stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, and in the lead roles. The film is based on 5 wacky characters who go on a road trip in search of Fanny. Pankaj’s character Don Pedro is an artist and is hilarious in the film. The moment where he throws a cat out of the car will always be one of the highest points in the film. His very dedicated and sincere portrayal of a wacky character shows how versatile he is and his comic timing makes us crack each and every time he ogles at Rosie played by Dimple Kapadia. This movie is a must-watch and one of the reasons is a wacky Pankaj Kapur.

5. Bipin Arora (Shaandaar, 2015)

This Bollywood rom-com directed by Vikas Bahl has Shahid Kapoor, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Pankaj Kapur plays Bipin Arora, father of Geetu Arora played by a lovely Alia Bhat. Kapur plays the role of a troubled father very genuinely and keeps his comic timing effective and very well intact. His combination scenes with his real-life son Shahid is a treat to watch and their banter is one of the highlights of the 2015 romantic comedy. Pankaj Kapur truly shows out his versatility through this role by handling the emotional scenes and the comical scenes with equal intensities in the movie.

Credits :Pinkvilla

