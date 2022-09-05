Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: 5 PICS of the actor with his wife that'll make you fall in love all over again

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Over the years, Pankaj has given Bollywood buffs some incredible performances. Be it a comical or a serious character, the star has proved to be nailing all kinds of roles. From movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice, Pankaj Tripathi continues to give us nail biting performances. He is often called a scene-stealer for his ability to win hearts even with a brief role. But the story of how he won his wife's heart is without a doubt one of the greatest stories he's been a part of. Pankaj and his wife, Mridula, have been married for 18 years and are parents to a young daughter. And their real-life love story is more powerful and heartwarming than even classic romantic movies.

As Pankaj turns a year old today, we bring you some interesting facts about his love story which will make you fall in love all over again.

Pankaj Tripathi had met Mridula at a wedding ceremony back in 1993. It was love at first sight for him. However, Pankaj had initially struggled to convince her parents to their marriage as his sister was married to Mridula’s brother, and it was against traditions to have more than one marriage in the same family.

During the early bits of his career, he was a struggling actor and his wife was the one to bring bread on the plate for the family. She was building the house, while Pankaj was supporting the interiors and searching for better acting gigs.

In an interview with Lehreh TV, Pankaj acknowledged the fact that his wife was his first fan. Even when he was not getting loved by his audience his wife kept on putting up with him. Mridula spoke about how she believed that their relationship would work just fine and she knew that Pankaj would succeed.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked him whether he has ever written her a love letter or not he agreed that he did! But he wrote in a very subtle way just like the old school way of writing letters.

From communicating through love letters once every 10 days to fixed phone calls at 8 p.m. every night, the madly-in-love couple had overcome all the geographical barriers to maintain their long-distance relationship. And finally, on January 16, 2004, the actor tied the knot with the woman of his dreams, Mridula in an intimate wedding ceremony. The lovebirds were blessed with a daughter, Aashi in 2006.