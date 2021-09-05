Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Here are 5 ‘truly inspiring’ life lessons shared by the actor

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most prominently rising actors in the film industry. Over the years, Pankaj has given Bollywood buffs some incredible performances. Be it a comical or a serious character, the star has proved to be nailing all kinds of roles. From movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to series like Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi continues to give us nail bitting performances. He is known to bring something new with each of his onscreen outings. In the past two years, Tripathi has delivered back-to-back performances in shows and films such as Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Kaagaz, and most recently in Mimi. The actor will also be honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The Bollywood industry is full of inspiring actors that often impress a wide section of people. However, few actors are adored and praised for their work and no doubt Pankaj Tripathi is one of them. As Pankaj Tripathi turns a year old today, we bring you some inspiring life lessons shared by the actor over the years.

Never take credit for something which is not yours

In an interview with Open magazine, Pankaj said his father always told him that he should never take credit for something that isn’t his and always think of giving back no matter how little he had.

Honesty and Hard work

Pankaj Tripathi once told that he has always seen his parents work hard their lives and never misused a single penny. Speaking to India.com, Pankaj said his parents have lived by honesty and hardwork and those two things are paramount for him. “There’s no shortcut to success. Only hardwork will take you places and will allow you to live your life peacefully. Honesty and hardwork always pay you.”

Be truthful

Mahesh Bhatt called me after watching Newton and said, ‘Out of focus mein bhi tu truthful tha.’ Speaking to Film Companion, Tripathi said if you remain truthful, then it will be noticed. It might take time, but it will be felt.

No one needs an entourage

“I try to do all my work myself. Just this morning I cooked lunch for my wife and daughter,” giving an instance from his own life, Pankaj had said, “Akele hi aaye the, akele hi jaana hai. Aur iss baat ki anubhuti badi achhi tarah se hai”.

Acting and cooking are similar

Tripathi had told Film Companion that he found cooking and acting very similar. “Matrao ka gyaan hai, kitna dalna hai. Thodi si amount bad gayi toh log overacting bolte hai. Waise hi thoda cooking jyaaza ho gaya toh overcooked bolte hai,” said Pankaj.