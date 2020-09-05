Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: Stree to Gunjan Saxena, actor's 5 endearing characters that are a true delight

As Pankaj Tripathi celebrates his 44th birthday, we decided to list down 5 endearing roles of the actor that are a breezy watch and never fail to bring a smile on our faces.

The Hindi film industry is full of actors that often impress a wide section of people. However, few actors are adored and praised for their work the way Pankaj Tripathi is. The actor, who turns 44 today, has time and again floored the audiences with his performance, style and above all acting. Not just the older generation, but he has also largely connected with the millennial movie buffs who have discovered his talent over the years.

Pankaj was most recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as Janhvi Kapoor's doting dad. And yet again, the actor ended up being a mass favourite and one of the bigger takeaways from the film. Over the years, he has showcased a range of performances. From gritty and intense to comic and lighthearted roles, Pankaj Tripathi has entertained one and all. So, as he celebrates his 44th birthday today, we decided to list down five endearing roles of the actor that are a breezy watch and a true delight.

Tony in Angrezi Medium

Pankaj Tripathi doesn't need a leading role to leave his mark. More often than not, the actor has managed to wow the viewers with small yet memorable roles. In Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium, Pankaj played the role of Tony the fixer in Angrezi Medium. His scenes with Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal in the film while the duo try to make their way to London are not only hard to forget but memorable too.

Sadhya Ji in Masaan

Another such supporting role that is worthy of a mention is Pankaj as Sadhya Ji in Masaan. While the role did not have comic undertones to it, Tripathi's dialogue delivery during a brief chat about his father with Richa Chadha's character while sitting at a railway station and sharing a bowl of kheer is etched well in our memories. "Devi ji apko pata hai yaha 28 trainey rukte hain! Aur kitni nahi rukti ??… Chausath! Matlab, Yaha aana asaan hai, Yaha se jaana mushkil," is another Tripathi's dialogue from the film that rings a bell.

Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

As a doting father to Janhvi Kapoor in the Netflix film, Pankaj Tripathi's character Anup Saxena brought a smile on our faces every time he appeared on screens. From pushing his daughter to achieve her dreams and being by her side through it all to debunking society's expectations, Tripathi did all that and much more effortlessly. His quibbles with his wife to poignant messages to his daughter, Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena was the actor's most wholesome role so far.

Rudra in Stree

The horror comedy released almost two years ago, but Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra, the town librarian cum paranologist, was a delight to watch onscreen. Coupled with the talented Rajkummar Rao, it was a joyride to watch Pankaj Tripathi along with the trio to hunt down 'Stree'.

Narottam Mishra in Bareilly Ki Barfi

The actor played the role of Narottam Mishra aka Kriti Sanon's father in Bareilly Ki Barfi. A rather underrated role, Pankaj may have been in the background due to the other big characters, but it was heartwarming to see his relationship with his daughter who was an unconventional small town girl.

Here's wishing the actor a Happy Birthday! May he keep delighting us with his work.

So, which is your favourite Pankaj Tripathi character? Let us know in the comments below.

