Happy Birthday Pankaj Tripathi: When OTT and Bollywood's shining star called acting a 'spiritual process'

Pankaj Tripathi may have made a late entry into the world of Bollywood but the actor definitely has gone on to become one of the industry's brightest shining stars. While he began his journey back in the early aughts, Pankaj Tripathi grew to prominence, fame and popularity in the last decade or so. Since then he has dished out some spectacular performances and made the industry sit up and take note.

From Newton to Stree to even a small but impactful role in Masaan, Tripathi's filmography is now an only ever growing list. Not just Bollywood, but even in the OTT space, the actor has won hearts and etched his characters in the hearts and minds of millions. Be it as Guruji in Sacred Games or Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur, Tripathi brings a certain depth of relatability to every character and performance that makes the actor much loved across age groups.

Today, Pankaj Tripathi has become synonymous with great acting and spectacular performances. After years of struggling, Pankaj Tripathi reveals that acting is now a 'spiritual process' for him. Speaking to IMDb last year, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that the actor has two tools at his/her disposal.

The first one is their own life experiences and the second one is imagination. Calling the latter the most powerful tool, he had revealed that he found it extremely difficult to play Kehri Singh in 2017 film Gurgaon and Guruji in Sacred Games. Even though the roles were tough, Pankaj Tripathi made these characters seem intense and effortless. When asked how does he ace it?

Pankaj Tripathi said, "Acting is a spiritual process for me. If you see me on set you might feel I'm fooling around and I'm not serious. But at the same, my inner focus is active in the background."

As he turns 45 today, Pankaj Tripathi has an exciting lineup of films. He is slated to star in films like Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, Bachchan Pandey alongside and Oh My God 2, also opposite Akshay Kumar.

As for Kaleen Bhaiya's return, Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 3 will be returning for a third season. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming for the gangster drama is unlikely to go on floors until 2022.

