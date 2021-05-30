Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Shilpa Shetty, Anees Bazmee & Suniel Shetty wish the legendary actor

Paresh Rawal is a well-known actor in the Bollywood industry. He doesn’t need any introduction. Considered as one of the most talented actors, he has worked in numerous films and his performance has left a mark in the mind of viewers. He is a versatile actor and has a magnetic appearance on screen. Who can forget his Babu Bhaiya character from the film Hera Pheri? The film still manages to rule our hearts and cracks us up. It starred , Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and in the lead roles. Right from essaying the role of a villain to anything positive or funny, the Oh My God actor has proved his acting mettle time and again.

Today, he is celebrating his 66th birthday and wishes are pouring in for the legendary performer. He is already trending on Twitter. Fans are sharing posters and dialogues from his films and wishing him. Actress also took to her official Instagram handle and wished the actor. She shared a clip in which both are seen riding a scooter. She wrote, ‘Happy birthday, #PareshRawal ji!! I love how there’s never a dull moment with you around..May the year ahead be filled with great health, loads of love, and happiness. Biggggg hugggg!”

Suniel Shetty also wished him saying, ‘A very very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. Wish you a year full of laughter, good health, and good memories.”