Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 moments which prove that the actress is an adventure junkie

Parineeti Chopra has turned a year older today. Though she is the cousin of high-profile actress Priyanka Chopra, she never let the feeling of stardom overshadow her humble attitude. She is one of the most versatile actresses in the film industry and films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and Saina are proof of the same. However, not many know that she is not only a talented actor but also an adventure junkie. Parineeti and her love for scuba diving

Not many know that Parineeti Chopra is an absolute fitness enthusiast who loves water sports. She and her love for scuba diving is no secret now. And this video is a proof of the same. In the video, though she is on a mission to keep the oceans clean, one cannot deny that she looks absolutely comfortable being underwater.

Parineeti and her love for trekking in mountainous regions We all know that trekking requires a basic level of fitness and a pinch of being fearless. Clearly, Parineeti has a combination of both these factors and we cannot deny the same. This is why we can say that she is no less than an adventure junkie. In the picture below, we can see Parineeti with a trekking stick. She appears confident to start her adventure to undisclosed locations.

Parineeti and her challenges in playing badminton Badminton is an adventure sport. Many of us are aware that playing badminton with perfection is not an easy task and requires a high level of training and hard work. While prepping up for her film Saina, Parineeti highlighted about her struggles to play the sport. For the unversed, the film Saina is a biopic based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film was a hit at the box office and Parineeti’s hard work was visible on screen.

Parineeti and her challenges in eating a sugarcane For those who are accustomed to living in cities, spending a day on farms is quite challenging and adventurous in its own way. In the video below, we can see Parineeti trying hard to eat sugarcane directly from her mouth. And it is clearly not an easy task. Eating sugarcane directly with your teeth does put your dental health to the test. In India, it is no secret that many people living on farms consume sugarcane directly with their mouths. Check out the video below.

Parineeti and her love for driving cars Breaking taboos that women can’t drive cars well, Parineeti Chopra has highlighted her love for driving cars. Despite travelling places via planes and private jets, she expressed how her love for driving cars developed over a period of time, and this Instagram post is proof of the same. Do have a look.