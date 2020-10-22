Happy birthday Parineeti Chopra: 5 Times Pari played girl next door onscreen which we could relate to

As Parineeti Chopra has turned a year older today, here’s a look at some of her best movies which won a lot of attention from the audience.

She is gorgeous, chirpy, vibrant, versatile and a girl who has managed to rule millions of hearts with her charm. We are talking about . The actress, who made her debut in 2011 with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, has managed to surprise the audience with her acting prowess and versatility. It’s been nine years since she has stepped into Bollywood and she never fails to grab the eyeballs every time she hits the screen.

Interestingly, Parineeti has always managed to strike the right chord of millions of hearts as the roles she played were quite relatable to the millennials. In fact, the lady already has some exciting projects lined up which is making her fans filled with excitement. The projects include Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl on the Train. So, this gorgeous actress celebrating her 32nd birthday today, here is a look at some of her movie wherein she played that perfect girl next door which every girl could easily relate to:

Dimple Chaddha in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

This movie marked Parineeti’s big debut in the showbiz world. While the movie featured and in key roles, Parineeti, despite being a supporting actress, managed to leave a mark. She was a typical Delhi girl who had that a swag and was lost in her own world. Parineeti aka Dimple was just like any other girl in her early twenties, heads over heels in love with her man and wanted to give him the world.

Zoya Qureshi in Ishaqzaade

This movie marked Parineeti’s actual shot to fame as she played the lead role for the first time. This movie was an inter-religion love story wherein Pari aka Zoya Qureshi fell in love with Parma (played by ). She was adamant, fearless, and a rebel who had the audacity to fight for anything she believed in, even if it means going against her family.

Gayatri in Shuddh Desi Romance

Given the fact that we live in the era of flings and live-in relationships, the institution of marriage seems to have losing its value. And while the millennials continue to deal with this fear of marriage, Parineeti did a perfect job playing the role of modern age lover Gayatri. The lady is madly in love with Raghu but is afraid of being stuck in the marriage of institution. Her character perfected the zeal and confusion of every millennial girl

Meeta Solanki in Hasee Toh Phasee

Parineeti once again grabbed the eyeballs when she played the role of Meeta in Hasee Toh Phasee. Meeta was a girl who was ambitious and talented and wanted to make her dreams come true. She was practical enough to leave her family for her dreams and bold enough to apologise to them and explain why she left. Her practicality and being ambitious is what made her relatable t every girl around.

Gulrez Qadir in Daawat-e-Ishq

Dowry has been a menace in our society and Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Daawat-e-Ishq did highlight this problem. Parineeti played the role of a young talented girl Gulrez whose father has been looking for a suitable match. However, the dowry demands left him heartbroken every now and then. As a result, Gulrez decides to hit back on this menace and planned to trap a dowry-hungry groom under IPC 498A to recover a massive amount of money and fulfil her dream of going to America.

