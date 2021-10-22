Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Turkey to Maldives, 5 times the Saina star proved she's a globe trotter

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has turned a year older today, and it’s time to celebrate her personhood on this special occasion. Parineeti successfully managed to carve a space for herself in the film industry with her acts in her very first few films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, and Hasee Toh Phasee. However, there’s something that makes her soul happy even more than acting. Every few weeks, the actress jets off to a foreign land. In fact, by her own admission in an interview, traveling happens to be Parineeti Chopra’s first love.

A quick scroll through her social media feed proves that Parineeti Chopra’s wanderlust is real and intense. On her birthday, here’s looking at 5 times when the actress proved that she’s a globe-trotter at heart. Are you ready for some travel inspo?

1. When she did Pranayama at a beach in Turkey (or maybe not)

A few months back, Parineeti spent quite the quality time in Turkey and posted several snaps on her Instagram feed from the same. In the post above, she’s seen basking in the sun on a beach. Was she doing Pranayama at the beach before she clicked the picture? The caption will tell you.

2. When she called London her ‘second home’

Parineeti has spent a lot of time traveling to Europe, especially to London. She even studied in the Manchester Business School and has triple honors in business, finance, and economics. The Ishaqzaade actor jokes that it’s her ‘longest relationship’.

3. When she tasted SNOW at a winter resort in Austria

Have you ever tasted snow? Well, Parineeti has, and it’s on record! She even called it her ‘first meal of the year’ in 2020. The actor dished out major wanderlust vibes as she tried to feel like the quintessential Bollywood actress dancing in a saree in the mountains.

4. When she went trekking in the woods in Austria

From snow-clad mountains and beaches to the woods, Parineeti has been there, done that! In the post above, the actress is seen trekking in the Austrian woods, and looks like it looks nothing short of a thrilling experience for sure!

5. When she went scuba-diving in the Maldives

Parineeti loves scuba-diving so much so that she calls it her meditation. The actress has several posts on the gram where she is seen having a whale of a time underwater. In the post above, you can watch her diving alongside a school of stingrays. Cool, isn’t it?

Pinkvilla wishes Parineeti Chopra a very happy birthday! We hope she keeps running out of passports every now and then.

