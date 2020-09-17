Happy Birthday PM Modi: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh & other celebs send across virtual wishes

Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and sent across virtual wishes. One of them was Anil Kapoor who shared a throwback photo. Check it out below.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today and Twitter is abuzz with wishes for India's PM. So, it came as no surprise when #HappyBirthdayPMModi was one of the top trends on Twitter on Thursday morning. Bollywood celebs also took to Twitter to wish PM Modi and sent across virtual wishes. One of them was Anil Kapoor who shared a throwback photo with PM Modi and wrote, "Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

While shared a video message, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life." Randeep Hooda tweeted, "To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

A bevy of celebs from the south film industry also tweeted wishes for the prime minister. From Mahesh Babu to Mohanlal, many wished for PM Modi's health and happiness. Take a look at Bollywood celebs' wishes for PM Modi below:

Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you. Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness! — (@karanjohar) September 17, 2020

Heartiest Birthday Greetings to our beloved PM @narendramodi Ji. May God continue blessing you with happiness, good health and everlasting energy to serve India. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayModiJi #Modiat70 pic.twitter.com/FuDVGoGyGG — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 17, 2020

Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020

Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life. pic.twitter.com/TK0D2a3l9W — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 17, 2020

To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/GucJPmSGg8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2020

Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you

Share your comment ×