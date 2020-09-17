  1. Home
Happy Birthday PM Modi: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh & other celebs send across virtual wishes

Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to wish PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and sent across virtual wishes. One of them was Anil Kapoor who shared a throwback photo. Check it out below.
112760 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:46 pm
PM Modi Birthday wishes by bollywood celebs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today and Twitter is abuzz with wishes for India's PM. So, it came as no surprise when #HappyBirthdayPMModi was one of the top trends on Twitter on Thursday morning. Bollywood celebs also took to Twitter to wish PM Modi and sent across virtual wishes. One of them was Anil Kapoor who shared a throwback photo with PM Modi and wrote, "Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi." 

While Kangana Ranaut shared a video message, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life." Randeep Hooda tweeted, "To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

A bevy of celebs from the south film industry also tweeted wishes for the prime minister. From Mahesh Babu to Mohanlal, many wished for PM Modi's  health and happiness. Take a look at Bollywood celebs' wishes for PM Modi below:

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his birthday in a video: Country appreciates you, lucky to have you

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Oops Bhakt badak gaya.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Njoi ur day

