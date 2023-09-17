Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others share heartfelt wishes

The honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is among the most popular leaders in the world. He has been ranked among the most influential and powerful people in the world. Being responsible for representing India on a global platform, he is hailed globally. Today, PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday. On that occasion, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood, and others, wished him on social media.

Bollywood celebrities wish PM Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday

Today, on September 17, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi turned 73. For the day, Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) wishing the PM a very happy birthday he wrote, “Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi”. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan who is on cloud nine with the success of his recent release, Jawan also wished the honorable PM Modi as he wrote, “ Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes.”

Akshay Kumar, wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday posted a candid photo with him and wrote, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year (with a folded hand emoji) Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

Sunny Deol wrote on X, “Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Kajol also took to her X account and wrote, “Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments. (folded hand emoji)"

Varun Dhawan also posted a happy picture with the PM as he can be seen shaking hands with him and is all smiles for the camera. He captioned the post, “Dear sir, You have the love and adulation of not just our glorious nation! You roar like a lion and the world stands in ovation!Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. Jaihind! @narendramodi @PMOIndia”

Ananya Panday wrote on X, “Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. You inspire billions of us!”

Tiger Shroff posting the birthday wish wrote, “A very Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi Ji, you are an ultimate leader and the pride of our nation. (folded hand, red heart and smile emoticons)”

Rajkummar Rao shared a happy picture with the PM as the two shared a warm handshake. The post was captioned, “Happy birthday to you dear @narendramodi Many congratulations on the immense success of G20. May God grant you long life and all happiness. May you continue to inspire us all. Jai Hind”. (Indian flag and red heart emoji)"

In addition to this, several other celebrities also posted birthday wishes for PM Narendra Modi. Take a quick look:

