Happy Birthday Prabhas: Deepika Padukone wishes 'happiness & good health' to Radhe Shyam star on his birthday

Deepika Padukone, who soon will be teaming up with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's film, sent out heartfelt birthday wishes to the star. She shared a photo of the Radhe Shyam actor and wished him on social media.

Known to one of the most popular stars across the globe, Prabhas has turned a year older today. The handsome star of Radhe Shyam is celebrating his birthday today and on this occasion, wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. Speaking of this, , who will be joining Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's film, also sent out heartfelt birthday wishes for him on social media. The actress penned a sweet note for Prabhas on her social media handle and wished him on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Dearest @actorprabhas Wishing you good health and happiness always! Hope you have a great year!" She added a wink emoticon with it. Along with the wish, she shared a monochrome photo of the actor and wished him on his special day. Since last evening, Prabhas has been getting a lot of love from his friends and fans on social media. From actors to colleagues to fans, all have sent their love to the Radhe Shyam actor on his birthday.

Deepika too joined them and wished her future co-star in the most endearing manner. Deepika and Prabhas made the announcement regarding their film a few months back and left everyone surprised. Deepika shared a motion poster of Prabhas 21 and revealed that she will be joining him on board Nag Ashwin's next. A few weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan also had announced his association with Nag Ashwin's directorial that will star Deepika and Prabhas in the lead. Meanwhile, currently, Deepika is in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release next year.

Take a look at how Deepika Padukone wished Prabhas on birthday:

Also Read|Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer: Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao onboard as a mentor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Share your comment ×