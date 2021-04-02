Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: 5 Times the National Award winner proved why he is the undisputed King of dance

Prabhu Deva has turned a year older today and on his birthday we brought to you a list of his famous dance performances.

Prabhu Deva or Michael Jackson of India is celebrating his birthday today and it is surely a special day. The ace choreographer has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Having choreographed over 100 films in his career, Prabhu Deva is looked upon as a dance god. Prabhu Deva has his own fan following who adore his dance moves and try to recreate them. He is mainly popular in South film industry and Bollywood. In fact, he first started in the South as a background dancer in the 1988 Tamil film Agni Natchathiram.

Prabhu Deva was inspired by his choreographer father Mugur Sundar and learned Indian classical dance from Dharmaraj and Udipi Lakshminarayanan. In 2010, he started a dance academy named Prabhudeva's Dance Academy in Singapore. Having a successful professional career never ensures that you will have a smooth personal life. His married life has always been in the headlines. Prabhu Deva married Latha and welcomed three children. But the couple lost their eldest son to Cancer in 2008. Later, his relation with South actress Nayantara was questioned.

He was in a live-in relationship with the actress which his wife never approved and filed a petition against him for living with Nayantara. However, Prabhu Deva has never spoken on the issue ever. After facing a lot of trouble, South actress Nayantara broke her relationship with him. Prabhu Deva has also acted in many films like Humse Hai Muqbala, Shakti: The Power, ABCD - Any Body Can Dance, Boss, among others.

Today, on his birthday, we have compiled a list of dance performances that prove there is no one like Prabhu Deva.

1. Kay Sera Sera from Pukar:

In the film, Prabhu Deva shaked a leg with who is herself a great dancer. Both danced gracefully making the song hit. The film Pukar which also stars Anil Kapoor is known for the song Kay Sera Sera.

2. Muqabala

The most popular and iconic dance of Prabhu Deva Muqabala Muqabala is still loved by his fans. He danced like a pro and had established himself as the best dancer of the entertainment industry. Prabh Deva’s iconic dance got a new version in Street Dancer 3D.

3. Go Go Govinda

Both Prabhu and Sonakshi grooved to the popular song Go Go Govinda from the film OMG: Oh My God. The track was a big hit and received the Screen Award for the Best Choreography.

4. Urvashi Urvashi

The hit song from the film Hum Se Hai Muqabala was extremely popular among masses. Fans still love to dance on this song.

5. ABCD

He danced to the title song with youngsters. It was a pleasure to watch him dance with the same energy.

Also Read: Prabhudheva secretly tied the knot to his physiotherapist at his Mumbai residence?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×