Happy Birthday Prabhudeva: Kay Sera Sera with Madhuri to Jalwa with Salman, 6 times he danced with actors

Prabhudeva: the name needs no introduction. The choreographer-director-producer-actor has turned a year older today, on the 3rd of April. He has worked in entertainment industries across languages, predominantly in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. His dancing skill has garnered him love and praise from fans. Moreover, he has also been honored with national recognition, including two National Awards for best choreography. In 2019, he was awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri as well.

Prabhudeva has entertained and charmed us several times with his dance. He has not only directed and choreographed some popular dance numbers for Bollywood actors, but has also shaken a leg with them on the big screen too! From Kay Sera Sera with Madhuri Dixit, to Jalwa with Salman Khan, his moves have always left the audience in awe of him.

On his birthday today, let us have a look at six of his onscreen appearances, where he danced with Bollywood actors.

1. Kay Sera Sera: Prabhudeva & Madhuri Dixit

In 2000, the Dhak Dhak girl of B’Town and Prabhudeva mesmerized everyone as they matched steps in the catchy number Kay Sera Sera in the film Pukar. It’s been 22 years since, but the song never really gets old, nor does seeing the two dancing legends burn the floor together.

2. Jalwa: Prabhudeva & Salman Khan

While Salman Khan’s dance moves have a different fan base altogether, the cherry on top was when we saw him dance with Prabhudeva on the song Jalwa in the 2009 film Wanted. Prabhudeva made a special appearance along with Govinda and Anil Kapoor in the song. He directed the film as well.

3. Gandi Baat: Prabhudeva & Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s unique dance moves in Gandi Baat from the film R…Rajkumar grabbed everybody’s attention. From the hook step with the gamcha to the turning on his knees, the actor showcased his dancing skills to the best of his capability. Prabhudeva too joined him for the iconic kick and wave move lying on the floor.

4. Go Go Go Govinda: Prabhudeva & Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhudeva’s playful camaraderie in the song Go Go Go Govinda from the movie Oh My God, had everybody pleasantly surprised. Sonakshi impressed viewers as she matched the steps, expressions, and energy with the noted choreographer himself.

5. Muqabla: Prabhudeva & Shraddha Kapoor

Another actress who wooed cine-goers with her moves is Shraddha Kapoor. Kapoor had already shown has dancing skills in ABCD 2, and with Street Dancer 3D, she took the notch even higher. Shraddha and Prabhudeva share screen space in the song Muqaabla, and it’s definitely hard to take one’s eyes off from either of them.

6. Muqabala (IIFA 2013): Prabhudeva & Sridevi

In 2013, two legends came together on the small screen, when Sridevi shared the stage at IIFA with Prabhudeva. The live audience was filled with B’Town celebs, including Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi loved their performance, and so did the viewers who watched it on television. Prabhudeva and Sridevi danced on the former’s iconic song, Muqabala.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Prabhudeva a very happy birthday!

