Happy Birthday Prabhudeva: When the Street Dancer 3D star proved there is no Muqabla for his dance moves

As Prabhudeva rings in his 47th birthday on 3rd April 2020, we would like to list down the dance numbers of the birthday boy to which there is no 'Muqabla'.

Dance Guru of India, Prabhudeva, has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films as an actor, producer, choreographer, and as a director as well. In a career spanning 26 years, he has performed and designed a wide range of dancing styles. He is the one who introduced us with some amazing and unique dance styles that every kid from the 90s to present will enjoy grooving to. He was also awarded the Padma Shri award in 2019 for his contributions to the art.

Prabhudeva creates magic when he dances and no one can match his killer dance moves. The energy that he pumps into his performance is just amazing. Though Prabhudeva is a director and an actor as well, when we talk about him the first thing that pops up in our mind is his amazing dance. Prabhudeva began working as a child and was seen first in a song in Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Ragam. He then moved up to being a background dancer before starting to choreograph for movies. He is known to infuse the style of Michael Jackson with a local flavour and it has today become something of his signature style.

Today, as Prabhudeva rings in his 47th birthday, we at Pinkvilla would like to list down the dance numbers of the birthday boy to which there is no 'Muqabla':

1. Chanda Re Chanda Re from Sapnay:

Prabhudeva grooves with Kajol in this Tamil movie titled Minsara Kanavu which was dubbed in Hindi and titled as Sapnay.

2. Kay Sera Sera from Pukar:

Prabhudeva and set fire on the dance floor making everyone go crazy with their killer dance moves.

3. Urvashi Urvashi from Hum Se Hai Muqabla:

Originally titled as Kadhalan in Tamil, the movie was dubbed in Hindi. Composed by A. R. Rahman and written by Vairamuthu, Urvashi was a chartbuster in contemporary Tamil music and became very popular, with the funny lyrics. The song was played at every club, disco, restaurant, marriage hall and street corner across the country and went down in Indian movie history as one of the most popular songs of all time.

4. Muqabala Muqabala from Hum Se Hai Muqabla:

This song was also composed by A. R. Rahman. Prabhudeva's moves made everyone fall in love with this dancer and made his fans go gaga over his stunning cool steps.

5. Go Go Govinda from OMG: Oh My God!

Prabhudeva featured with for this song in the film. Both of them struck a chord with the audience with their moves and stole away the audience's heart.

6. Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D:

Prabhudeva was back with his iconic steps and killer moves in the recreated version of Muqabla. Though the lyrics were a bit different, the birthday boy still made everyone go crazy with his moves and reminded us of the original song.

Happy Birthday, Prabhudeva!

