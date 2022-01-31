Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: A few precious mommy moments of the beautiful actor

It is our dimple queen, Preity Zinta’s 47th birthday! 2021 was a life-changing year for the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actress. Preity Zinta announced the arrival of her twin babies with husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy last year. The actress announced it in a heartwarming post on social media. In her note, Preity informed fans and friends that she and Gene were blessed with twin baby girl and boy. She revealed that they have named them Gia and Jai. She shared a lovely photo with Gene on social media as she announced the good news. Since then, the actress has shared numerous beautiful moments of her mommy-hood that filled our hearts with love and positivity.

Her post announcing the arrival of her twins will always be one of the most precious things she has posted ever. In her post, she wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia.” Heartwarming, isn’t it? Want to see more of Priety’s journey as a mother? Here are some of her sweetest mommy moments - be prepared, you’re going to smile too hard!

Happy birthday, Preity! Thank you for being such a vibrant and positive personality on social media.

Also Read: Preity Zinta gives ‘mommy vibes’ as she cuddles one of her twins in THIS cozy glimpse; PIC inside