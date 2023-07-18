Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 5 PICS of diva with daughter Malti Marie that shows her journey of motherhood

Celebrated Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her birthday today. Known for her exceptional talent, captivating beauty, and trailblazing achievements, Priyanka Chopra has garnered worldwide acclaim. From her breakthrough in the Indian film industry to her successful foray into Hollywood, she has not only won hearts but has also become a symbol of empowerment and inspiration for millions of women.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas, and the lovely couple has a daughter named Malti Marie. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Since then, the Citadel actress has been enjoying the bliss of motherhood. As the actress celebrates her special day, let's take a look at the top 5 moments that reflect on her journey of motherhood.

Sunday picnic with Nick and Malti

This photo shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas basking in the joy of a lovely Sunday picnic with their little one. The lovely family is captured in a serene outdoor setting, surrounded by nature's beauty. Priyanka looks effortlessly chic in a casual outfit, radiating happiness as she shares a special moment with her daughter Malti. They savor each other's company amidst a picturesque backdrop, making memories that will last a lifetime.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates joy of motherhood

In this heartwarming Mother's Day post, Priyanka Chopra embraces the beautiful bond of three generations. The photo captures Priyanka, her daughter Malti, and her mother Madhu, radiating joy and love. Priyanka expresses her gratitude for her remarkable mom and the precious gift of motherhood as she celebrates the powerful connection that unites them. Her caption, "Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me." shows how much she loves being a momma.

Malti's day out

In this delightful post, Priyanka Chopra is captured indulging in some retail therapy alongside her adorable daughter, Malti Marie. Priyanka, a doting mother, never misses an opportunity to spend quality time with her little one, cherishing each moment they share.

Priyanka Chopra multitasking like a boss

In this post, Priyanka Chopra showcases her incredible multitasking skills as she effortlessly balances her career and motherhood. With daughter Malti nestled in her lap, Priyanka applies makeup for work, exemplifying the power of a working mom. She cherishes the precious moments of having her little assistant by her side, infusing her work routine with the joy and love of motherhood.

Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings

She may have been living far away from India, but Priyanka Chopra never forgot her roots. On Malti's first trip to India, which was just a few months back, Priyanka was busy carrying out mommy duties. The actress made sure to seek Bappa's blessings with her daughter.

