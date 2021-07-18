Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Alia Bhatt to Deepika, Glimpse of PeeCee's bond with leading ladies via 5 PICS

As Priyanka Chopra turns a year older, we relive her special bond with 5 of the leading ladies of Bollywood. From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, check out a special glimpse of her moments with friends.

'Trailblazer, a globetrotter, go getter', are words that come to mind when we hear 's name. The global star, who started her career at the tender age of 18 right after winning the Miss World crown, has now managed to win hearts across the world. In a career of over 20 years, there isn't anything that Piggy Chops has not achieved. From being a successful Bollywood actress to a singer to a producer to an entrepreneur to a philanthropist to an author, Priyanka showed us that no matter what your circumstances may be, you can achieve almost anything if you put your mind to it.

In her Bollywood journey, Priyanka managed to forge some great work partnerships with co-actors and even greater friendships with leading ladies. While the global star is now doing international projects, we often see her touch base on social media with her Bollywood friends. Priyanka's list of friends back in the day included , , and , Kareena Kapoor Khan and came as later additions. Today, on her 39th birthday, we travel back in time and look at 5 photos of PeeCee with Katrina, Alia, Deepika, Kareena and Anushka that give us a sneak peek of their friendship.

Make up date with Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Priyanka have bonded well lately and social media has been a proof of it. Their banter on each other's photos on Instagram does not go unnoticed by netizens. Back in the day, when Priyanka flew down from LA to spend time with her Bollywood friends, she met up with Katrina Kaif and like a true bestie rooted for her newly launched makeup brand. The two ladies got together for a quick selfie and it went viral on social media. Katrina even remembered her Kathak days with PeeCee and shared the selfie with a sweet caption. She wrote, "A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u."

All's well that ends well feat Priyanka and Kareena Kapoor

Two of the leading days of Bollywood back in the day, Kareena and Priyanka have come a long way from initial hiccups in their equation. The proof of it was seen on Koffee With Karan 6 finale episode where these two gorgeous women showed the world that two leading actresses can be friends, despite having a slightly not so good history. They also dolled up in the most stylish attires for the episode and the photo was shared by Karan on his social media handle. The episode turned out to be a blockbuster as the two even went down memory lane together and saw what they said about each other. However, as they say, all's well that ends well and in PeeCee and Kareena's case, it seems to be going quite strong. Now, we often see them engage in social media commenting sprees and we can't wait to see how Kareena wishes her friend from Hollywood!

Great camaraderie with Deepika Padukone

Priyanka and Deepika featured in Bajirao Mastani together and PeeCee also did a special song in Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. The two have remained cordial over the years and back in the day, at events, fans used to get to see their bond. The two had even appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 4 episode and it turned out to be quite a fan favourite one. At a press conference back in 2018, Priyanka had even spoken about her bond with Deepika and expressed that she has been friends with the Race 2 actress for a long time. She had told a reporter, "I like the fact that you use the word ‘friend’, because that’s what she is to me."Not just this, a while back, Ranveer too had expressed his wish to go on a double date with Priyanka and Nick where he and Deepika would also be with them. A photo of the two from an event greeting each other and hugging had gone viral and it clearly showed the world the warmth the two share with each other. Priyanka and Deepika even hung out together at the MET Gala 2019 after-party where Nick had posed with the two.

All heart bond with Alia Bhatt

Priyanka and Alia may not have shared the frame together, but the two certainly have been close friends. Their social media posts with each other certainly grabbed the world's attention back in the day and well, proved the fact that they too share a great bond. When Priyanka had come to India with Nick Jonas for the first time, she held a get together where Alia also was invited. Not just this, Alia was a part of Priyanka's engagement party with Nick Jonas and post the event, Alia had shared a beautiful wish for her friend. She had shared a photo from the party where she was seen posing with Nick and Priyanka along with and Arpita Khan Sharma. Sharing it, Alia had written, "ALL HEART Congratulations you guys." While talking to IANS about how excited she was about Priyanka's wedding, Alia had shared an insight about her bond. She had said, "I am very fond of her and I have a lot of warmth and love for her. I hope that she will have a beautiful wedding. I am sure she will make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life." Well, Priyanka and Alia have continued to share that bond till now and it is evident from their adorable throwback click!

A sweet friendship with Anushka

Anushka and Priyanka first shared the frame together in Dil Dhadakne Do and well, back then, the two hit it off quite well. Behind-the-scenes photos of Anushka and Priyanka chilling with other actors in the film had certainly given the world a glimpse of their sweet bond. Now, as Priyanka has been spending time away in Hollywood, she still has continued to send her love and good wishes to her friend Anushka whenever a major event has taken place in the latter's life. Last year, when Anushka announced her pregnancy with Virat Kohli, Priyanka was over the moon for her friend. She even congratulated her on social media. A throwback photo of the two had gone viral from Dil Dhadakne Do days and it summed up their sweet friendship with each other!

All in all, Priyanka's photos with each of the leading ladies prove that she has shared a great equation with them. Priyanka may have conquered the world with her talent and demeanour, but she has continued to maintain her friendship with her buddies back in Bollywood!

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra, Happy Birthday!

