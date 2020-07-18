  1. Home
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit wish PeeCee on her special day

Former beauty queen and actress Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. The global icon and fashionista is a true inspiration for her millions of fans and followers. Check out the Bollywood actors who wished the diva on her birthday.
The former beauty queen and actress Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. The global icon and fashionista is a true inspiration for her millions of fans and followers. The actress who made her mark on various international platforms and Hollywood industry, has received birthday wishes from across the globe. Many Bollywood actors and celebrities from the industry have wished the gorgeous actress on her birthday today. The Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit wished the former Miss World on her special day. Madhuri Dixit wrote, "It's always fun when you are around! Sending you my love & best wishes for your birthday @priyankachopra. May this year be bigger & better. Go girl power as we reach out and conquer the world.  

Keep inspiring everyone to chase their dreams. Happy Birthday." Sonam Kapoor also wished the stunner on her birthday by sharing a picture of the duo on her Instagram story. Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana also wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. The Bollywood actor wrote, "Happy birthday, @priyankachopra Keep inspiring." Sophie Choudry also wished the Dostana actress on her birthday day.

Check out the wishes for Priyanka Chopra

Sophie wrote, "Happy bday you absolute powerhouse!! You & your journey are so incredibly inspiring @priyankachopra and I know you still have so much ahead of you! But what I love about you most is the warmth & love you exude! Sending you the biggest hug #HappyBirthdayPriyanka." Many fans and followers of the actress have wished her on her special day.

