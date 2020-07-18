Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Dil Dhadakne Do stars Anushka Sharma, Farhan, Shefali shower love on desi girl

As Priyanka Chopra turned a year older today, her co-stars from Dil Dhadakne Do wrote sweet messages for the birthday girl on social media.

has turned a year older today and her fans have made sure to shower love on the birthday girl. The social media is flooded with best wishes from PC’s fan army. In fact, several celebrities also took it to social media to send birthday wishes to the Fashion actress with sweet messages for her. Interestingly, her co-stars from 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do – , Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah and Anil Kapoor also made sure to make Priyanka special on her big day.

Anushka shared a still with Priyanka from Dil Dhadakne Do and wrote, “Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here’s wishing you a splendid birthday @priyankachopra.” On the other hand, Farhan, who also collaborated with Priyanka in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, sent out a big hug to the birthday girl. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra.. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug.”

Priyanka’s onscreen mother Shefali Shah also shared a pic with the Bajirao Mastani actress as she gave her a virtual hug on her big day. “Happy happy happiness always. Big virtual hug PC. #HappyBirthdayPriyanka,” Shefali captioned the image.

This isn’t all. The actress’ onscreen father from the movie Anil Kapoor also wished Priyanka health and happiness. Sharing a still from Dil Dhadakne Do, the senior actor wrote, “Happy Birthday @PriyankaChopra!! Wishing you all the health, love, happiness and success!! Stay PC!!”

Take a look at Dil Dhadakne Do star’s birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra:

Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug. pic.twitter.com/enDM5LP2dO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal etc had also showered birthday love on Priyanka.

