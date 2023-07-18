Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and others shower love on global star

As Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday. She received heartwarming birthday posts from her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, manager Anjula Acharia, and Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. As a trailblazer and a global icon, Priyanka continues to make waves in both the Indian and international entertainment industries.

This is how Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma sent their wishes to Priyanka Chopra

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture of her and Priyanka from their appearance on Koffee with Karan. In the black and white photo, Kareena wrote, ‘Happy Birthday PC @priyankachopra. Keep ruling the world, lots of love always.’

Anushka Sharma posted a glamorous picture of Priyanka in a blue lace dress on Instagram Stories, accompanied by the message, ‘Wishing you love and light always.’

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Dr Madhu Chopra's birthday greetings

Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, shared a happy picture of them together on her Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Pri.’ with a red heart emoji and a world emoji. She also compiled a video featuring several pictures and captioned it, ‘Happy Birthday to the bold & gorgeous @priyankachopra.’ The video included an excerpt from one of Priyanka's interviews where she talks about having a legacy and the impact of boldness.

Anjula Acharia's Tribute to Priyanka Chopra's Journey

Priyanka's manager, Anjula Acharia, wrote a heartfelt poem to celebrate her birthday. She expressed their journey together in the entertainment industry, from auditions and contracts to conquering Hollywood. Anjula highlighted their strong bond and friendship, filled with shared secrets, laughter, and trust. She praised Priyanka's talent, charisma, and humor, and wished her a year filled with joy and success.

She wrote, ‘In the realm of lights and fame, A star with an enchanting name, Priyanka, dear friend, it's your special day, A celebration of you in every way. From auditions and contracts to red carpets so grand, We've navigated the Hollywood entertainment land. Through glitz and glamour, we've stood tall, Side by side, conquering it all. From business talks to midnight chats, We've shared secrets, both serious and the littlest of facts. In laughter and whispers, we've built trust, A bond so strong, it's truly robust!

Here's to you, Priyanka, with a soulful, witty mind, Your charisma and humour, always one of a kind. Through triumphs and challenges, laughter and tears, Our bond deepens with each passing year. Your talent shines, a beacon bright, Guiding us through each thrilling night. So, on this special day, let's raise a toast to the star we treasure the most. To more adventures, laughter, and glee. May your dreams soar high, wild, and free. Happy Birthday, dear Priyanka, my friend. May this year bring you joy without an end!’

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Amid the birthday celebrations, Priyanka Chopra also has some exciting projects on the horizon. She is set to reprise her role as Nadia Sinh in the second season of the popular spy thriller series, ‘Citadel’ alongside Richard Madden. The show, helmed by Joe Russo, has garnered immense popularity. Additionally, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Heads of State,’ a film where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

