Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor sends truckloads of hugs to PeeCee with a note to inspire world

Today, as Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday, fans of the actress started trending #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra bang at midnight as they poured in immense love for their desi girl. And right in the morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to send across truckloads of hugs to the birthday girl with a sweet note asking her to continue to inspire the world and alongside a stylish photo of the two, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world Hugs from across the globe...”

Earlier, we had Ahuja, and others wish Priyanka on her 38th birthday, and we are sure that this is going to be a memorable birthday for the Bajirao Mastani actress as she will be celebrating at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That said, earlier, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to express a sense of grief over his untimely demise and alongside a beautiful picture of Sushant PeeCee wrote, “I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss”

On the work front, while PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, Kareena will next be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

