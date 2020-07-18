  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor sends truckloads of hugs to PeeCee with a note to inspire world

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
3837 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 11:00 am
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor sends truckloads of hugs to PeeCee with a note to inspire world Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor sends truckloads of hugs to PeeCee with a note to inspire world
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Today, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday, fans of the actress started trending #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra bang at midnight as they poured in immense love for their desi girl. And right in the morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to send across truckloads of hugs to the birthday girl with a sweet note asking her to continue to inspire the world and alongside a stylish photo of the two, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world Hugs from across the globe...”

Earlier, we had Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Hina Khan and others wish Priyanka on her 38th birthday, and we are sure that this is going to be a memorable birthday for the Bajirao Mastani actress as she will be celebrating at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That said, earlier, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to express a sense of grief over his untimely demise and alongside a beautiful picture of Sushant PeeCee wrote, “I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss”

On the work front, while PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan post for Priyanka Chopra Jonas here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world Hugs from across the globe...

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement