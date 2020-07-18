Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: An outsider to self made superstar, her journey has winner written all over it

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns a year older, we take you on her journey in Bollywood so far. From Miss World to a global icon, Priyanka’s journey is nothing short of an inspiration.

They say “big results require big ambition,” and in Jonas’ case, it surely holds true. The gorgeous star who always dreamed big followed it up with hard work, commitment due to which reached where she wanted to. Today, as Priyanka steps into another year of her life, we take you on her inspiring journey from being a complete outsider in Bollywood to a successful and flourishing superstar. While the insider-outsider debate is something that continues to stay in Bollywood, Priyanka’s journey is an inspiration to all who dare to dream and step into the world of showbiz with no backing, whatsoever.

Initially, her dream was to become an aeronautical engineer but life had other plans for PeeCee. Born to parents who were both physicians in the Indian Army, Priyanka moved around a lot, but she always wanted to excel in life. When her mother Madhu Chopra entered her name in the Miss India contest, her journey truly began. The rest is history and we all have witnessed her crowning moment in 2000 when she became Miss World. Post that, as luck would have it, Priyanka joined Bollywood and now, after almost 2 decades, she isn’t just ruling India, but the world.

On her birthday, we decided to revisit her box office journey right from the start and hence, we bring forth how Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ tryst with success continued at the box office.

Semi-hits and notable performances of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Piggy Chops, as lovingly called, did several films in her career and many managed to impress everyone. When we talk about Semi-hits and notable performances, Priyanka has a total of 7 and each of them shows us that from playing the shy girl on screen to the bold model, she is the queen of versatility. With her film Fashion, Priyanka opted to bring forth certain bitter truths of the glamorous world of modelling and her performance as Meghna won her the National Award too. The gorgeous star portrayed the insecurities of an aspiring model and the extent of her ambition perfectly on screen. Another performance that shattered the glass ceiling was her taking on a negative role in Aitraaz. So early on in her career, Priyanka showed filmmakers that she wasn’t going to be put in a certain box. In fact, she proved that she can nail any given role to perfection. As the conniving and opportunist Soniya, she left an indelible imprint on people’s hearts. Moving on, Priyanka also nailed the role of a fashionista yet a romantic girl in Dostana, a film that somewhat addressed gay relationships on screen. PeeCee looked gorgeous as Neha and left everyone in awe of her look. It was with this film, Priyanka got a new tag of ‘Desi Girl’ that continues to stick with her till now. With her film Anjaana Anjaani, Priyanka managed to touch upon the taboo topic of mental health briefly and her convincing performance as a girl living on the edge left everyone rooting for her. The film may not have raked in too much moolah but it surely turned many into Chopra’s fans. Talking about Kaminey, for the first time ever, Priyanka was seen with in the film and her role Sweety Bhope remains a favourite. Her performance in Vishal Bharadwaj’s flick won critical acclaim and many termed it as one of her most notable performances. For that, Priyanka won the Best Actress Award at the Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Award. Talking about Priyanka’s semi-hits, Bluffmaster co-starring Abhishek Bachchan remains one of her fun performances. As Simi, she manages to bring her thug fiance back on the right path and with her performance, she made us fall in love with her. Besides, her song, ‘Say Na Say Na’ is one of the iconic numbers that makes us dance even now. With Gunday, Priyanka proved why she rules our hearts as the Desi girl. As Nandita, she played both the seductress and the good girl and left the audiences in awe every time she came in the frame. Her song from the film ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ still continues to be a chartbuster. So, one film at a time, Priyanka took over Bollywood and proved that she is here for the long haul!

Hits of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Early on in her career, Priyanka managed to leave an impact on people and her style and look became the talk of the town. Her film, Andaaz with Miss Universe, Lara Dutta and , presented her in a feisty role that she nailed to the T. For the same, Priyanka won her first Filmfare award and her journey kicked off with a high. Post this, her film with and , Mujhse Shaadi Karogi starred her as Rani and her chemistry with both stars was loved. For her terrific act, she managed to bag the Superstar of Tomorrow Stardust award back then. However, the role that came to define Priyanka was of Roma in Don. Starring and PeeCee, Don proved to be a game-changer for Priyanka as she nailed the role of a daring cop for the first time. Her commitment to nailing her stunts and chasing after the villain impressed everyone including critics and fans. Her song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ became a chartbuster and many tried to emulate her dance moves from it. Certainly, when the sequel came, Priyanka’s cop act again won hearts and her sassy yet sarcastic love-hate relationship with on screen Don nailed it all over again and minted over 100 crores at the box office. Her performance received a lot of appreciation and by then, everyone knew that Priyanka is surely a bankable star who can camouflage into different roles in a jiffy. However, post this, Priyanka’s career took a turn and she managed to bag the biopic based on the nation’s hero MC Mary Kom. As Priyanka trained hard to fit the skin of an international boxer, she did everything in her power to ensure she nails it. And when the final product came as the film, there wasn’t a single person in India, who wasn’t proud of her. She truly gave meaning to the song, ‘dil yeh ziddi hai’ and made her way to the top. Besides, Mary Kom bagged a National Award too along with many other accolades. Finally, coming to Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka, for the first time, donned the typical Marathi avatar as Kashibai and left such an impression on people with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic film that despite the love story being about and ’s characters, everyone was smitten by PeeCee’s perfect act. She nailed the Maratha Hindi accent on screen and her eyes conveyed the emotion of hurt beautifully. The film is among Priyanka’s several hit films and it won her the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress!

Superhits and Blockbusters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Though Priyanka did all types of roles in her career, her most challenging one came in the form of Jhilmil in Barfi! The film co-starring showcased Priyanka as an autistic girl who falls in love with a deaf and mute boy. Their cute love story left everyone in awe and Priyanka as Jhilmil struck a chord with everyone. The film is considered to be one of the finest performances by Priyanka. But, she wasn’t finished with delivering superhit. And that’s when we saw her in Agneepath with . As Kaali Gawde, Priyanka played a feisty and bold girl who wasn’t afraid to lay down her life for her beloved. Her moving performance won hearts and the film managed to mint moolah at the ticket windows. Finally, coming to Priyanka’s blockbusters and no points for guessing, her roles in both Krrish and Krrish 3 won over audiences and had them rooting for her. Both films managed to enter the 100 Crore club and Priyanka’s on-screen chemistry with Hrithik was a sure shot winner.

With such a career graph in Bollywood, it was just a matter of time for PeeCee to venture out into the world of global cinema and when Quantico came her way, she managed to make India proud at the global level too. With many accolades to her name, Priyanka’s journey is an example for anyone who has the courage to dream big and follow it through with hard work and determination. Well, we call her Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Global Domination symbol for a reason and she ends up proving it every time she is on screen!

Here’s wishing our very own desi girl, happy birthday!

Share your comment ×