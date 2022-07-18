Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: From taking risks to embracing motherhood, 5 life lessons to learn from her

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon and she always makes her country proud. The actress has made a mark for herself not only in Bollywood but has cast her magic spell even in Hollywood. Priyanka has always been a source of inspiration for many. The Baywatch actress is celebrating her birthday today and as she turns a year older, we bring to you 5 life lessons to learn from her life that we all should inculcate in our lives.

Don’t forget your roots

Priyanka Chopra may have been married to Nick Jonas, who is not a native of India and is settled in the states with her husband, but that does stop her from being dil se desi. Be it celebrating Diwali, Holi, or any other festival, Priyanka does it with full zeal and enthusiasm. She not only celebrates the festivals but makes sure to involve her entire family in those celebrations. Our desi girl has not forgotten her roots and it is quite evident.

Don’t limit yourself

Had Priyanka Chopra hesitated from participating in the beauty pageant, her life would not have changed at all. She never believed in limiting herself and always wanted more in her life. Even after she became one of the top actresses in Bollywood, Priyanka went ahead to try her luck in Hollywood, and today, she is a global icon and is making her country proud.

Take risks

Priyanka Chopra always went ahead and took risks in life, be it in her career or her personal front. Many risks helped her become a better person and excel in life but some also failed, but that still did not stop her from conquering the world.

Embracing motherhood at the peak of her career

Priyanka proved that even if you are an ambitious woman, stepping into motherhood will not pose to be a hurdle in your life. She has stepped into the most beautiful phases of her life after her daughter came into her life and that too at that point when she is at the peak of her career.

Learn from your mistakes

Not every human being can be perfect in whatever they do, they are bound to make mistakes. Even Priyanka has made a lot of mistakes, be it in her career or her personal life. But she learnt from those mistakes and moved on.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas has 'found joy' being an 'amazing' dad to Priyanka Chopra and his daughter Malti Marie: Kevin Jonas