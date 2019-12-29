Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat: THESE photos of the Pagalpanti star with GF Kriti Kharbanda will melt your heart

Today, as Pulkit Samrat turns a year older, we take a look at the Pagalpanti actors' adorable pictures with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. Check it out

When we talk about a modern happy couple in B'town, there's only one name that comes to our mind, and that is of - Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. Yes, the Pagalpanti co-stars are the newest couple in Bollywood. It was only last month that Pulkti and Kriti confirmed their relationship and expressed their love for each other in front of the whole world. Well, initially they were trying to play the hide-and-seek game with the media, but as it is said, 'Love cannot be hidden for a long time.' Rumours, of the duo dating had been doing the rounds for quite sometime, but they came out in the open to declare their love only recently.

And ever since their big confession, they have taken the internet by storm with their mushy-mushy photos. The duo is utterly enjoying this new phase in their life, and is often seen spending quality time together. They do not shy away from sharing their romantic pictures with their fans, who love to see them together. Whether it is a party, or a wedding, or even a casual outing, Pulkit and Kriti manage to stay by each other's side and give the paparazzi a chance to catch a glimpse of their amazing chemistry. They have been dating each other for almost six months now and in a happy space together.

Today, on Pulkit Samrat's birthday, here is a look at the actors' awe-inspiring pictures with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda that will leave you awe-struck:

1) Partying with bae is a whole next-level fun!

2) When the word 'crazy' together is running in your veins

3) Looking at your smiling face, absoluetly makes my day!

4) No caption needed, the picture itself speaks volumes of their love!

5) In your arms is where I want to be forever!

6) Cause when she leads the relationship, everything is automatically becomes too much fun!

7) You make me happy, like no one else ever can!

What are your thoughts on Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's relationship? They look absolutely adorable together, don't they? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Wishing Pulkit Samrat a very happy birthday and sending truckloads to wishes to him!

Credits :Instagram

