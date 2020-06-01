Happy Birthday R Madhavan: 5 times Maddy left us astonished with his terrific performances

As R Madhavan rings in his 50th birthday, we have listed down 5 characters portrayed by the talented actor in Bollywood films that still hold a special place in our hearts.

Actor, writer and film producer, R. Madhavan has been described as one of the few actors in India who is able to achieve pan-Indian appeal, having appeared in films from seven different languages. Madhavan began his acting career with television guest appearances, including a role on the Zee TV prime-time soap opera Banegi Apni Baat in 1994. After appearing in commercials and in small roles, he later gained recognition in the Tamil film industry through Mani Ratnam's successful romance film Alaipayuthey in 2000.

In the mid-2000s, Madhavan also actively pursued a career in Hindi films, by appearing in supporting roles in three highly successful productions, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti (2006), Mani Ratnam's biopic Guru (2007) and Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2009). Besides his amazing acting skills, the chocolate boy has been driving his fans crazy with some stunning selfies on his social media accounts. From flaunting his cute dimples to his bearded look, Madhavan has been making everyone go weak on their knees. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has his social media game on point and never disappoints his fans.

Today, as R Madhavan rings in his 50th birthday, we have listed down 5 characters portrayed by the talented actor in Bollywood films that still hold a special place in our hearts.

1. Madhav Shastri aka Maddy in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:

A total brat, not serious about studies and notorious in his college, Maddy who later on falls in love with Reena Malhotra (Dia Mirza) and pretends to be Rajeev (Reena's fiance). RHTDM saw Madhavan's brat side to the romantic side. He made the audiences fall in love with his undying love for Reena. In the song Such Keh Raha Hai, Madhavan left the audience with teary eyes. No one could have pulled off this role as good as Madhavan. He made girls g head over heels with his chocolate boy look.

2. Shyam Saxena in Guru:

Though Abhishek Bachchan was the lead role in this film, Madhavan as Shyam Saxena grabbed the viewer's attention. He played the role of a journalist who decides to expose Guru's increasingly corrupt ways. His chemistry with Meenu (Vidya Balan) was also loved and appreciated by all. Though a small role, but Madhavan proved that not quantity but quality matters the most in a movie.

3. Farhan Qureshi in 3 Idiots:

Farhan Qureshi, the film's narrator and one of the trio whose father persuades him to study engineering over his dream career of wildlife photography and in the end is shown to have published several books of photographs that made us fall in love with his innocence. Madhavan did a fantastic job as Farhan. From his looks to the dialogue delivery, he was just amazing. Farhan going haywire in search of his friend Rancho will remind you of your college and school buddies. His love for photography is quite relatable to all the photographers out there who want to pursue their career in this field but are sacred to do so.

4. Manoj Kumar Sharma aka Manu in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns:

Manu, an NRI doctor living in London visits India to find an Indian bride and get married. He falls in love with Tanuja Trivedi aka Tanu ( ) who is completely opposite of Manu. But Manu is having an affair with someone else and after knowing this, Manu himself breaks the marriage and helps Tanu to elope with her boyfriend but seeing his undying and pure love for her, Tanu falls in love with Manu and they happily get married to each other. In the sequel, Tanu and Manu file for a divorce because of Tanu's nature but Manu stills loves her until he finds Kusum, a young Haryanvi student-athlete, who resembles Tanu.

No one could have portrayed the role of Manu which so much ease as Madhavan. Maddy made us fall in love with Manu. His honesty and hard work paid well and fans loved his character. He stole the limelight and made fans go gaga over him.

5. Adi Tomar in Saala Khadoos:

Adi Tomar is a talented yet failed boxer who, despite being very gifted in boxing, falls victim to the dirty politics in the boxing association, and loses his chance to go to '96 Olympics. 15 years later, he is a government coach for the national women's boxing training academy but is always extremely angry with the lethargic attitude of boxers and frustrated with the partiality in selection. With Adi Tomar, Madhavan proved that he is more than just a chocolate boy and can be a badass too. His rugged look in the film struck a chord with the audience and made everyone fall in love with him even more. He did a fabulous job as Adi and portrayed the role with much dedication.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×