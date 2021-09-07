Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: When Andhadhun actress revealed why she would NEVER go under the knife.

Radhika Apte has caught our attention on the big screen as well as on the small screen. The talented actress, who turns 36 today, has dished out several memorable performances over the last decade or so. From playing crucial roles in films like Andhadhun and Pad Man to web series liked Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories, Radhika Apte has garnered a fan following like no other.

At one point, the actress was also referred to as the queen of streaming space and rightly so. It has, however, taken years of experimentation and rejections to become a success in the Indian film industry. In fact, the actress has also been candid about being asked to get a nose job done in her initial years.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Radhika once revealed how she ignored those early suggestions and why she would never go under the knife. When asked how did she get the confidence to say no, Radhika said, "I ask questions to myself all the time. Why should I do it? And the answer's right there. If somebody says, 'You need to get a nose job,' and you go like, 'okay, why are they saying this?'. Because they want me to look exactly identical to the "conventional figure that they consider beautiful."

She added, "Do I think that is beauty? No. Am I changing my body forever that I will regret? Yes. Do I want my body to go through this so that their notions of beauty are satisfied for a brief month or a year maybe? No. Then why on earth would I do it? So I just ask questions to myself and the answers are right there."

On the work front, the birthday girl will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling which is being produced for Netflix India. The actress will be starring in it alongside Rajkummar Rao and as well as an ensemble of other actors. She will also be seen in Made in Heaven 2 and an investigative thriller titled Forensic alongside Vikrant Massey and Prachi Desai.

Here's wishing the fierce and fearless Radhika Apte a very Happy Birthday!

