Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Five lesser known facts about the Angrezi Medium actress

Radhika Madan is celebrating her birthday today. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with late actor Irrfan Khan.

Radhika Madan has come a long way and is now a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The actress was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium and her performance was hailed by the fans. The film was released in March last year and was highly appreciated. Radhika started her acting career with the television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She was loved by the viewers and the show was also a hit among the masses.

Radhika had also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 8. Born in New Delhi, Radhika's breakthrough came with a lead role as Supri in the action-comedy film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The film was directed by Vasan Bala. It also features Abhimanyu Dassani, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi. The film received a positive response from the audience. But she made her debut with director Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha, which also starred Sanya Malhotra.

The actress will be next seen in Shiddat. The film also stars , Diana Madan, and Sunny Kaushal and will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Today is her birthday and on this special day we will be sharing some of her lesser-known facts with you:

1. Trained dancer

Not many know that the actress is a trained professional dancer. She had also worked as a dance instructor at a famous dance academy in Delhi.

2. Poet

The star loves to pen down her feelings in the form of poetry. Whenever she gets time, the Pataakha actress writes poetry.

3. Favourites

Radhika Madan completed her 12th grade and had participated in the Veet - Be the Diva contest 2013. Her favourite colours are white and aqua blue and she loves relishing gol gappe. In her bag, one will always find chocolates.

4. A Kareena Kapoor Khan fan

The actress is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan, and has always been vocal about it. And in the film Angrezi Medium, she shared screen space with her favourite star.

5. Awards and accolades

Radhika won the Best Debut Actress Award at Zee Gold Awards in 2015. Besides this, she has also won the Best Fresh Face Award at Indian Television Academy Awards and Indian Telly Awards.

